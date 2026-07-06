RHOBH Season 16 Cast Shake-Up Includes Surprising Names as Several Stars Face Uncertain Future

The cast speculation surrounding season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is becoming increasingly messy.

Multiple reports and insider tips have surfaced in recent weeks claiming major changes could be ahead for the Bravo franchise. The latest information suggests producers are still deciding which current stars should return, while also considering familiar faces and at least one surprising potential newcomer.

However, executive producer Alex Baskin has already pushed back against reports claiming any major decisions are final.

RHOBH Season 16 Cast Plans Include Several Full-Time Returns

According to information shared with Bravo and Cocktails, casting for season 16 is actively being sorted out, although nothing has been finalized.

The current plan is reportedly to bring back Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances as full-time cast members. Producers are also said to be hoping Garcelle Beauvais returns while they search for one additional new Housewife.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Jennifer Tilly are reportedly being considered as “Friends of.” Kathy Hilton, Camille Grammer and

Denise Richards could also make guest appearances because of their existing relationships with the current cast.

Lisa Rinna’s name has reportedly come up in discussions, but a potential return appears unlikely because of money. According to the information shared with Bravo and Cocktails, Rinna is asking for significantly more than the network is willing to pay.

The futures of Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John remain less certain. Producers have reportedly not made final decisions on either woman, and the outcome could depend on how the rest of the cast comes together.

One of the two may ultimately return.

The overall goal is reportedly to move RHOBH forward with a refreshed dynamic instead of relying too heavily on former cast members. The eventual ensemble could include eight full-time Housewives, two friends and several guests.

Dorit Kemsley’s RHOBH Future Remains a Major Question

Play

Kemsley’s future has generated some of the biggest questions surrounding season 16.

According to information shared with Bravo and Cocktails in May, from a source described as “very reliable,” producers remain divided over whether Kemsley should return full-time.

The source claimed Kemsley is “not officially on pause yet” and alleged that “half of the producers want her back.”

Another report previously claimed Kemsley had already been put “on pause.” Baskin publicly denied that claim after a blind item circulated on May 23.

“Not true,” the executive producer wrote on Instagram Stories.

The speculation comes after a difficult season for Kemsley, including the continued breakdown of her friendship with Richards.

“I have not spoken to Kyle, no,” Kemsley told Extra earlier this month.

However, Kemsley said she still believes the longtime friends could eventually repair their relationship.

“There’s nothing that you can’t get over if two people want to,” she said.

“I do believe truly that Kyle and I will absolutely be able to have some type of relationship at some point.”

Another source claimed actress Lori Loughlin had been approached about potentially joining the cast. However, “nothing [was] confirmed” as of Friday morning.

Amanda Frances Faces a RHOBH Season 16 Decision

Frances has also become a major part of the season 16 conversation following her polarizing first season.

According to one insider, Frances would “absolutely return” but wants a higher salary. Another source claimed she had already received an invitation to return but could ultimately turn it down.

Frances added to the speculation when she shared screenshots of a direct message she allegedly received from Rihanna encouraging her to stay on RHOBH.

“No, no, NOPE!!! No quitting!!!!” Rihanna allegedly wrote.

“You’re gonna have your redemption I promise you!!! We need more of you!”

Frances later joked about the message on Threads.

“Wait… if Rihanna says I have to do a second season, then do I have to do a second season?” she wrote.

The “Money Queen” faced a rocky introduction to the group during season 15. Her first season included clashes with Kemsley and difficult conversations about her business and past involvement in a cult.

During an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Frances described her conflict with Kemsley as an “initiation process of sorts.”

“She didn’t want me to have an easy time growing into the group,” Frances said.