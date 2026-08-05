Molly Ringwald Reveals the Iconic ’80s Movie That Belongs on Broadway

Molly Ringwald shared one of the best ideas fans of classic 1980s films have heard in a long time.

The actress, who currently stars in the feature film “One Night Only,” appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.” There, she revealed the iconic ’80s film that should be made into a Broadway musical.

While fans might naturally think of “Sixteen Candles” or “Pretty in Pink,” Ringwald made a surprising case for the one film from her Brat Pack era that has all the right ingredients for the stage.

Molly Ringwald Says This Coming-of-Age Classic Would Be a Perfect Broadway Musical

In an interview with “Watch What Happens Live,” actress Molly Ringwald responded to ‘s question, “Could ‘The Breakfast Club’ work as a play?'”

She responded, “I definitely think it could work as a play. I really would like for it to be a musical.”

Ringwald added, “But that’s something for the John Hughes estate to decide. But I don’t think it should be another movie.”

She concluded, “I think it’s perfect the way that it is. I think they can do an ‘inspired by’ movie about ‘The Breakfast Club.’ But I don’t think you can make that particular movie again.”

Molly Ringwald Said John Hughes Didn’t Want His Films Remade

In a January 2026 interview with People Magazine, Molly Ringwald revealed that she would like to see the films remain as they are for generations to come, despite her wishes for “The Breakfast Club” to be made into a musical.

She explained, “Well, they can’t be [remade] because they can’t be made without the permission of [the late] John Hughes. He didn’t want the films to be remade. And I don’t think that they should be really.”

Ringwald added, “I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something that takes from the film and then builds on [it]. So it represents this generation’s issues rather than trying to recreate what was of a different time.”

What was the film ‘The Breakfast Club’ About?

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The 1985 film “The Breakfast Club” brought together five teenagers played by Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall, who couldn’t have been more different. What started as a routine Saturday detention slowly became something much more meaningful.

Over the course of one long day inside the school’s library, each student starts peeling back the labels that have defined them. As they open up about their lives, they realize that everyone is dealing with struggles that aren’t always visible on the surface.

Rather than relying on big dramatic twists, the film finds its strength in honest conversations and unforgettable character moments. Those emotional exchanges helped turn an event as ordinary as detention into one of the most beloved teen movies ever made.

Directed by John Hughes, the film continues to connect with audiences decades after its 1985 release. Its message about looking beyond stereotypes feels just as relevant today as it did when the film first hit theaters.