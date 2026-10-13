Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ After Unexplained Absence as Questions About Her Family Remain

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday, October 13, after missing two morning broadcasts.

The 54-year-old journalist returned to the anchor desk after a brief absence that prompted viewers to ask about her whereabouts.

Guthrie last appeared on the program Thursday, October 8, before missing the next two shows.

Craig Melvin Addressed Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Absence Before Her Return

During the October 12 episode, co-anchor Craig Melvin addressed her absence and confirmed that she would return the following morning.

Melvin hosted Monday’s broadcast alongside weekend “Today” co-anchor Laura Jarrett. He did not explain Guthrie’s absence.

Her return comes as the investigation into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues in Arizona.

The longtime NBC personality previously took an extended leave from the morning show after her mother was reported missing earlier this year.

Longtime “Today” weather anchor Al Roker was also absent, with meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filling in for him.

The temporary lineup changes came as viewers continued following Guthrie’s appearances on the program following her family’s circumstances earlier this year.

Guthrie’s Mother Nancy Remains Missing More Than Eight Months Later

Guthrie’s return comes more than eight months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1.

The disappearance prompted Guthrie to step away from “Today” for approximately two months while she focused on her family.

According to reports about the investigation, authorities have not publicly identified any official suspects in Nancy’s disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI continue investigating the case and following leads.

As of October 10, Nancy had been missing for more than eight months, with fewer public updates emerging as the investigation continued.

Authorities have maintained that the case remains active despite the passage of time.

Guthrie has continued balancing her television responsibilities with the unresolved circumstances surrounding her mother’s disappearance.

However, no public confirmation has linked her October 9 or October 12 absences to the investigation.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Continues Investigations as Nancy Guthrie Case Remains Open

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating a separate fatal shooting reported in the Vail area on October 9.

In a statement titled “Vail Death Investigation,” Sheriff Chris Nanos’ department confirmed that deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of South Ridgerunner Drive.

“On October 9, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Vail District responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 17000 block of South Ridgerunner Drive,” the department stated.

Authorities described what deputies discovered after arriving.

“Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man exiting the residence and detained him without incident,” the statement continued. “Inside the residence, deputies located a woman deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

The department also confirmed that two young children were found unharmed.

“Two children, ages 3 and 4, were also located inside the residence and were unharmed.”

A 49-year-old man was detained, and detectives are reviewing potential criminal charges.

Authorities have not indicated that the Vail investigation has any connection to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.