Sharna Burgess Returns to Her Signature ‘Red’ Look (VIDEO)

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess was well-known for her bright red hair for years. She proudly displayed the look while accepting her Mirrorball trophy alongside Bobby Bones in DWTS season 27.

After sitting out season 28, Sharna returned for season 29 with an entirely different look. Over the past several years, she’s preferred her shoulder-length blonde hair.

As DWTS season 35 continues, the Australian dancer hinted that she might bring back the red look that fans have been longing for.

Sharna Burgess Brings Back Her Red Hair For the First Time in Years

Though Sharna Burgess always loved her signature red hair, she also publicly acknowledged that it was difficult to maintain. She opted for a softer blonde color that took significantly less work.

But in a new ad, she returns to her old iconic look.

“When @amika says they love the Sharna red, the Sharna red they shall receive 🫶” the 41-year-old shared in a recent Instagram update.

“Let’s be real. Going from this,” the dancer gestures to her platinum blonde hair, “to this, requires a whole new level of maintenance.”

Sharna whips her head around and has her beloved red hair once again.

“SO GOOD!!!!!!😍😍😍” former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold wrote in the comments.

“OMG she’s backkkkk 🔥🔥” Jenna Johnson added, with many others echoing the same comment.

Though Sharna Burgess has occasionally returned to her red hair over the years, it didn’t often stay. Keeping up with her toddler, Zane, and stepchildren also requires tremendous amounts of work.

Since the video is an advertisement, it’s not immediately clear if Sharna intends to keep her red hair for the remainder of “Dancing With the Stars.” However, plenty of fans would be delighted to see it all season long.

The Australian Dancer Hopes to Go the Distance This Season

After “Viral Night,” Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron have advanced to the third week of the competition. So far, they’ve been hovering toward the bottom of the leaderboard. However, the Australian dancer has a plan to win more votes.

The judges indicated that their Salsa to “Girls” by The Kid LAROI didn’t actually have many Salsa steps. While Sharna acknowledged the feedback, she admitted she wanted to give Tyler a very sultry performance to get fans’ attention.

“My strategy this week is that I needed a dance that was gonna put him on the map and have people talk about him,” the dancer confessed in an Instagram video. “There wasn’t enough chatter about him last week as far as how well he did and the excitement of him being on the show. I wanted to light a little fire under his name.”

If Sharna brings back her red hair permanently, they will surely secure a few more votes.

On “Yacht Rock Night,” Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron will perform a Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans. Vote for them to keep them moving forward in the competition.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 on ABC.