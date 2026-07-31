DC Show Canceled Before It Even Started Production

Hot off the heels of “Wonder Man” being canceled, despite originally getting a second season, and “Blade” fans were disappointed to hear that Mahershala Ali is moving on after that 2019 project went nowhere. Now, the DC franchise is facing a loss. “Booster Gold” has been scrapped by HBO before production even had a chance to get started.

“Booster Gold” was initially announced in 2023, as James Gunn and Peter Safran joined the team to reboot the somewhat struggling franchise. However, it’s been crickets on the project since, despite the likes of the “Superman” and “Supergirl” movies making it to theaters. Writer David Jenkins announced that “Booster Juice” wouldn’t be “moving forward,” and he made it clear that it was under similar circumstances to the “Blade” situation.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Mahershala Ali attends the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Jenkins took to Threads to share the disappointing update about “Booster Juice,” and he decided that there was no way he could say anything better than Ali. Reposting Ali’s GQ profile story from the same platform, Jenkins shared, “Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

The sentiment was clear. When it came to Ali’s “Blade,” he shared that he had decided to move on from the Marvel project. Despite being picked up in 2019, he went on to share that “if they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it.” He made his frustrations clear, as he pointed out that he was under contract for the project and that Disney had the money to be able to do it. He doesn’t understand why it hasn’t gone ahead, and now he’s ready to take control back on that part of his life.

The same situation has happened with “Booster Gold,” although there was initially some movement on the project. Jenkins was hired in July 2025 to pen the pilot for the time-traveling hero series, as well as being hired as showrunner should it be ordered to series. While Gunn had bad news about another series, “The Authority,” not going ahead, he did say in April that “Booster Gold” was still happening.

It’s not overly clear if HBO decided to turn it down or if it just remained in limbo after that point. Jenkins’ comments allude to the latter.

Fans shared their disappointment in the comments on threads, with one user saying, “Bro I was actually looking forward to that show.”

Another user said, “I’m really sorry to hear that. I was looking forward to this. I’m sure there will be even better opportunities for you in the future.”

What Is ‘Booster Gold’ About?

Getty attends the TCA Turner Summer Press Tour 2016 Presentation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 31, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. 26301_001 JOHNSCIULLIPHOTO.COM (c)2016

Booster Gold is one of the lesser-known DC characters in the current day, but he has shown up in various animated DC shows. He’s a time-traveling hero who is able to travel to the past. Of course, he does that for personal gain. He decides to pretend to be a celebrity, and he teams up with Blue Beetle and Skeets, a robot companion from his own time.

His real name is Michael Jon Carter, and in the 25th century, he is a failed college football star. He steals a Legion flight ring and force-field belt, along with Skeets, to find fame elsewhere. However, over time, he matures into a superhero, and he starts to help people and the world. Of course, he doesn’t want anyone to know that he’s changing, and he continues to keep his cocky and arrogant personality for the public.

While “Booster Gold” is no longer in development, multiple other DC projects are. “Lanterns” will debut on HBO in August, and “The Batman: Part II” is slated for a 2028 release. There is also work happening on a Wonder Woman series titled “Paradise Lost,” which Gunn had previously shared was in “extreme development.”