Victoria Secret Model Elsa Hosk Wows in Silky Maternity Fashion & No-Makeup Look

Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk’s maternity style is giving us all the cool girl vibes! As Hosk is about to welcome baby number two, she’s showing everyone her makeup-free and silky maternity looks during the last month of her pregnancy.

Elsa Hosk’s “Month 9” Look

In case you missed it, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Month 9❤️.” And in the Instagram carousel, we first see a bare-face Hosk showing off her gorgeous icy blue eyes, even icier blonde hair, and no-makeup look! (We see another no-makeup selfie on slide 18!)

We then see her rocking a lilac and white lace and silk slip dress and flannel shirt over, followed by photos of her in a white lace and gray silk top. She paired the latter with white linen pants and a cheetah-print bag, making an ultimate cool-girl uniform.

There’s another array of photos of her flowers, cooking, and her lounging in the sun. We also see her rocking a few differently styled maternity looks like a vintage-styled Miu Miu Costina Flowers dress, a silky top and white linen duo, and a loose white linen maternity dress.

Truly, Hosk’s maternity style is so Pinterest-worthy!

Elsa Hosk Is About to Be a Mom of Two

For those who don’t know, the Germany’s Next Top Model guest judge has been with her partner Tom Daly since 2015. Daly is the cofounder and creative director of holistic eyewear company District Vision. They first met in 2011 at a party but were dating others at the time. Their relationship turned romantic in 2015 after reconnecting.

They have welcomed a daughter named Tuulikki Joan in Feb 2011. Then, they announced in April 2026 that they were expecting baby number two!

Hosk and Daly got engaged in Sept 10 2025, which she announced on Instagram. She said in the caption, “I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in – you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

How to Recreate Elsa Hosk’s Maternity Style

Getty Elsa Hosk arrives for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo”

As we said, Hosk’s maternity style is both so cool and so many wanna recreate it.

In an interview on July 1 with Glamour, Hosk discussed how to recreate her style (and how hard it can be to rock maternity wear)!

“Being pregnant is so crazy, I forgot how hard it is to dress like a changing body and I don’t think women get enough credit for dressing ourselves literally every single day,” she said to the outlet. “Every single day you wake up and have a different body, and so nothing fits ever and you really have to put effort into your outfit in a different way. You can’t just throw on whatever’s in your closet, and I forgot about that.”

(And if you’re wondering, she did give a few tips! She says to go oversized, borrowing clothes from her fiancé’s closet, rocking baby doll dresses, and adding a few accessories.)