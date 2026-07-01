Vera Wang’s Birthday Hair Transformation Makes Her Look Like a New Person

Vera Wang‘s hair transformation is the definition of unexpected! While Wang is known for her gorgeous gowns, bold red carpet fashion, and carefree attitude about aging, there’s something else. She is known for rocking her long, silky black hair! But now, for her 77th birthday, Wang did a bold, and blonde hair transformation!

Photos of Vera Wang’s Hair Transformation

In case you missed it, the legendary designer posted a series of photos from her 77th birthday celebration to her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “JUST DOWN THE HALL !!! B’DAY TIME !!!🎂🥳🎉❤️,” along with adding that her fashion was by “#VeraWangHAUTE.”

And as you can see in the photos, we see Wang walking down an ornate hallway decked out with gold fixtures, matching mirrors, and a red runner. Fun fact: this hallway is part of the Plaza Athénée, a luxury hotel in Paris, France.

For the occasion, she’s rocking a white halter neck gown from her collection, and obviously, a new ‘do.

For the special birthday, Wang has said goodbye to her long black hair for a dirty blonde bob! Truly, Wang’s hair transformation is so stunning (and we’re not the only ones who think so). Fans wrote in the comment section: “Looking fab! ❤️👍🥂🎂🎉❤️” and “🤍🤍You looked Amazing🤍🤍.”

Wang shared more pic later in the day that show the actual celebration at the Le Relais Plaza in Paris. She shared those photos to Instagram with the caption reading, “PARTY TIME ..!!! 🥳🎂” (And even her A-list pal Sharon Stone comented on her hair! She said, “Congrats honey sorry i couldn’t stay PSSST the hair is smokin 😍!”)

Is Vera Wang’s Blonde Hair a Wig?

Getty Vera Wang

We need to ask the question: Is the blonde a wig? And the answer is, probably. This actually isn’t the first time Wang has gone blonde for a birthday. In fact, she previously rocked an old money-styled blonde do for her 76th birthday last year in 2025.

She’s also worn wigs to major events like a platinum one at the 2025 BAFTAs and the 2026 Met Gala, as well as a black bob at the 2025 Met Gala Departures.

So, is her new blonde ‘do for her birthday a true hair transformation? Depends on who you ask! Either way, we love this new tradition of her going blonde for her birthday!

Vera Wang Doesn’t Care About Aging in Her 70s

Noam Galai/Getty Images Vera Wang attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards

While many are afraid to age, or even avoid the conversation outright, Wang doesn’t care. In fact, while chatting with the BBC for their International Women’s Day coverage, she, 72 at the time, revealed she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.”

She discussed with the outlet about how her sports bra photo went viral because of her “age-defying” look. She said, “I mean, it’s nice that people thought that about me. It’s very complimentary and I’m very grateful for that.”

But she added that she “never thought about youth” in her fashion career. She even told others: “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

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