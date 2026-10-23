Former MTV Star Passes Away at 34 – She Will Be Missed

Fans of MTV’s “The Challenge” and “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood” are mourning the loss of Anika Rashaun, a star of both hit shows, who passed away on October 1. This comes after the beloved reality star announced her cancer diagnosis in 2025.

Rashaun’s former “Real World” costar Theo King-Bradley confirmed her passing with an Instagram tribute on October 23. “Finally can say something,” he began.

“I’ve been doing everything else to keep my mind off the fact that you’re not here. I’ve genuinely been sad as hell since hearing you passed. I’m sad I didn’t get to see you one last time. But the last time and conversation we had with each other I can cherish and play it back in my mind to smile,” King-Bradley continued.

Sadly, her death came months after marrying Kyle Walker in February 2026.

Anika Rashaun Created Memorable TV

The world got to know Rashaun when she appeared on “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood” season 32 in 2016, with the season concluding the following January. After that, she competed on “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions” season 29 in 2017.

Rashaun spoke to The Nikki Sin in 2016 and was asked about her decision to apply for “The Real World.”

“My initial reasons for applying to ‘The Real World’ were to experience this unique, once in a lifetime opportunity and to be a part of a TV show that could possibly help expand my lifestyle brand ASKANIKA,” she said.

Regarding what else she had interest in pursuing in reality TV, she shared, “I would love to have been a cast member of the Real World: Chicago Skeletons cast. I feel like they had a cool theme because their enemies came and went, which is something that I wish our season had the opportunity to do. Also, all of the roommates from that particular season seem like fun people who I would definitely get along with.”

It’s worth noting that following her time on reality television, Rashaun began a career in matchmaking. She opened up about this career in a March 2024 episode of the “Dear Men” podcast.

The following year, in October, she launched the “Best Friends Forever: BFFs Battling BC” podcast with her friend, Tiara, and announced that she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Tributes Are Pouring in For Anika Rashaun

After learning of her passing, fans who knew her from “The Challenge” and “The Real World” are taking to social media to honor her legacy.

Marie Roda from “The Challenge” wrote on Instagram Stories, “Just got devastating news. Anika, you were always a bright light. Passionate, intelligent, beautiful, and kind. Rest in the sweetest peace, Angel.”

One person said, “RIP Anika Rashaun, from Real World: Bad Blood & The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. Sending my deepest condolences to her family & friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace, & may her loved ones find strength & comfort in the memories they shared with her.”

A fellow “Real World” alum, Kim Johansson, wrote, “RIP Anika, you were genuinely so kind and welcoming to me during the two months we spent together in Seattle on the real world. I wish you eternal peace and comfort. I wish we were closer after the show I wish I checked up on you more, but I know you were surrounded by love