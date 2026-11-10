‘Teen Mom’ Exes Chelsea DeBoer and Adam Lind Reunite in Surprising Family Photos

Anyone who watched Chelsea DeBoer and Adam Lind navigate parenthood on “Teen Mom 2” knows just how complicated their relationship became. That’s what makes their latest family photos such a surprise.

The former couple, whose years of disagreements and custody issues played out in front of MTV cameras, came together in September to celebrate their daughter Aubree’s 17th birthday. And they weren’t alone.

Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, and Adam’s girlfriend, Hayley, joined the celebration, giving longtime fans a rare look at the blended family spending time together.

For viewers who remember the tension surrounding Aubree’s childhood, the photos marked a particularly meaningful moment.

Chelsea DeBoer and Adam Lind Celebrate Aubree’s Birthday Together

Chelsea, 35, shared a group photo on her Instagram Story on Sept. 7, showing herself, Adam, Aubree, Cole and Hayley smiling together outside a restaurant.

“It’s been quite a year,” she wrote alongside the picture, adding, “HBD Aubree.”

The family reportedly celebrated with a hibachi dinner in South Dakota.

Chelsea also marked her daughter’s birthday with a separate Instagram tribute, reflecting on how quickly the years have passed.

“17. They say it goes by fast but wow. To think that she is the same age I was when I first found out I was having her is…wild,” she wrote.

“I love the person she is and I’m excited to see [the] woman she will become. Happy HAPPY birthday Aubree ❤️.”

The milestone was especially personal for Chelsea, who first introduced viewers to her pregnancy with Aubree on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

Seventeen years later, the little girl fans watched grow up on television is approaching adulthood.

And this year’s birthday celebration included both of her parents, their partners and a family photo that would have been difficult to imagine during some of the more contentious years documented on the show.

A Very Different Picture From Their ‘Teen Mom 2’ Years

Chelsea and Adam’s relationship was one of the earliest storylines on “Teen Mom 2,” which premiered in 2011.

Their on-again, off-again romance eventually ended, but their disagreements over parenting continued long after they separated.

Viewers watched Chelsea struggle with Adam’s inconsistent involvement in Aubree’s life, including missed visits and disputes over custody and visitation arrangements.

Chelsea eventually found love with Cole, whom she married in October 2016. He became an important part of Aubree’s upbringing, and their close relationship was frequently featured on the series.

In 2018, Aubree legally changed her last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, recognizing both her biological father and stepfather.

The decision was another significant chapter in a family story that MTV audiences had followed since Aubree’s birth.

That history makes the latest birthday photos noteworthy. Rather than another disagreement about parenting, the images show Chelsea and Adam sharing an important milestone in their daughter’s life.

Still, neither has publicly explained what led to their more cordial relationship or whether their co-parenting arrangement has changed.

Signs of a Family Relationship Taking a Positive Turn

The birthday gathering wasn’t the only recent indication that Chelsea and Adam’s families have been spending time together.

In August, the group reportedly attended a local rodeo, suggesting their September celebration wasn’t necessarily an isolated occasion.

After Hayley shared a photo with Adam on Instagram on Aug. 21, fans also noticed that Chelsea had liked the post and followed Hayley’s public account.

Chelsea later shared a photo with Aubree and a woman believed to be Hayley from around the same outing.

Hayley also reposted Chelsea’s birthday group photo, adding a message of her own for Aubree.

“You are so loved aubree!” she wrote.

Those interactions offer a glimpse of a relationship that seems considerably more comfortable than the one viewers remember from the family’s MTV years.

Chelsea, who left “Teen Mom 2” in 2020, has since built a life with Cole and their children while pursuing new television projects, including HGTV’s “Down Home Fab.”

She and Adam have largely kept their current co-parenting relationship out of the spotlight.

And while one birthday celebration doesn’t erase the challenges of the past, seeing Chelsea, Adam, Cole and Hayley together for Aubree is a welcome development in a story fans have followed for nearly two decades.