‘The Challenge’ Star Cory Wharton Shares Regrets About His Breakup With Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge confirmed their split in early October 2026, with her saying his flirty behavior with “The Challenge” star Izzy Fairthorne led to the breakup. Now, weeks later, Wharton is opening up about the split, claiming he never meant to disrespect his girlfriend of 9 years.

Cory Wharton Regrets His Behavior That Led To Breakup With Taylor Selfridge

Getty Cory Wharton

Wharton spoke to E! News about the current season of “The Challenge,” which he departed early, telling the outlet that it wasn’t a pleasant experience for him to relive.

“It was a terrible season to watch,” he started. “I hated every second of it.” Regarding his breakup with Selfridge and his flirty behavior with Fairthorne, he stated, “I could have went about things differently.”

“I just wish that it didn’t come off as disrespectful towards Taylor because I never meant for it to be like that,” Wharton added.

After that, Wharton acknowledged that his relationship with Selfridge, with whom he shares two children, was far from perfect even before his flirty behavior.

According to him, “We had our issues before this season. We really did. But I didn’t mean to disrespect her. I just shouldn’t have been so selfish.”

“You’ve just got to take accountability,” he said of being labeled a villain following the breakup. “I know what I signed up for. I’m grown. I knew what I was doing.”

“I was just being selfish. I wasn’t thinking about how this would look on her and how other people would feel about this. I was just in the moment, enjoying myself and being selfish,” he continued.

After that, he discussed co-parenting his daughters with Selfridge. “I need to prove to them that Daddy’s more present now than ever before,” he said.

“It just goes into me pouring my love and my presence into my daughters. I love being a dad. I might not be the best partner, but I am a great father,” Wharton added. Still, he admitted, “I’m not gonna lie, it’s pretty rough.”

The ‘Challenge’ Star Reflected on Memories With Taylor Selfridge in Breakup Post

Wharton announced his split from Selfridge on October 8 in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him with his three daughters.

“A new chapter. Just me and my girls,” he first said. “Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly, I think it’s important to be honest about where my life is at this moment,” Wharton continued.

After that, he reflected on their years together, saying, “We shared a lot of years, memories, love, and most importantly, we have two beautiful daughters. I’m sorry, Taylor, that things didn’t work out the way we both hoped they would. I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down.”

He went on to address his future, specifically discussing fatherhood, saying, “One thing that will never change is the kind of father I want to be.” Wharton then called his daughters his “entire world.”

