‘The Challenge’ Star Announces Split After 9-Year Relationship

“The Challenge” star Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have ended their nine-year relationship.

The reality stars announced their split in separate Instagram statements Thursday, Oct. 8, with Selfridge saying she was the one who ended their relationship.

Each Released a Statement on Social Media

“Yes I left,” Selfridge, 32, wrote to her followers. “I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for 9 years and the father of my two children. I’m sure everyone could tell the last few years. I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story.”

Wharton, 35, addressed the breakup on his Instagram, where he apologized to Selfridge and reflected on their years together.

“Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly, I think it’s important to be honest about where my life is at this moment. We shared a lot of years, memories, love, and most importantly, we have two beautiful daughters. I’m sorry, Taylor, that things didn’t work out the way we both hoped they would. I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down.”

The former couple met in November 2017 while filming MTV’s “Ex on the Beach.” Their romance got off to an on-and-off start before they made their relationship official in 2019.

They went on to welcome two daughters, Mila, 6, and Maya, 4. Wharton is also father to 9-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with his former “Teen Mom” co-star Cheyenne Floyd.

Despite the end of their relationship, Wharton said he plans to remain focused on being a father.

He promised to “show up” for his daughters “even more” while also working on himself.

Wharton said he is “doing the work that I need on myself—learning from my mistakes, growing, healing, and becoming the best version of myself I can be.”

Wharton Had to Recently Apologize After Flirting on ‘The Challenge’

The breakup comes shortly after Wharton’s relationship with Selfridge faced renewed attention during Season 42 of “The Challenge.”

During the season, Wharton was shown flirting with fellow competitor Izzy Fairthorne and admitted that he was attracted to her.

He also discussed problems in his relationship with Selfridge while filming the MTV competition series.

“Izzy is very attractive. I’m sure you guys can see it. I can see it. Anybody with two eyes can see it,” Wharton said in a confessional. “Back home hasn’t been great. … To come on this show and to have that magnet with somebody, it feels good.”

After the episode aired in September, Wharton apologized for his behavior and said he had already apologized privately to Selfridge.

“So I just wanna say this quick, I’ve apologized to the person who needed to hear it the most,” he wrote on X on Sept. 3. “I’m gonna continue to handle things behind closed doors. It’s been a very long time since I haven’t been proud of who I see on camera, and this is one of those times.”

Wharton also took responsibility for what viewers saw.

“I’m not trying to put the blame on anybody but myself. I’m a big boy. I knew what I was doing,” he wrote. “I didn’t handle myself appropriate for the situation because the harm that it’s causing the people around me.”

He called his behavior “selfish” and said he planned to seek therapy.

“A lot of the times when you’re in the spotlight, it’s bigger than you and I lost sight of that,” he wrote. “I was selfish and being a narcissist. And I apologize. I’ll get better. I’ll seek therapy & continue to be a loving, present father to my daughters.”