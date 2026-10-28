‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Winner CT Tamburello Finally Settles Divorce Amid Phaedra Parks Romance

“The Challenge” season 42 winner Chris “CT” Tamburello has reached a divorce settlement with Catalina White as his relationship with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks continues.

According to TMZ, the MTV mainstay and White signed their divorce settlement on October 13, agreeing to divide their properties and other assets. Both parties also waived their rights to spousal support.

The agreement comes shortly after Tamburello won “The Challenge: Cutthroat” season 42 as a member of the Orange Team alongside Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald and Will Gagnon.

Tamburello has also been publicly dating Parks, whom he met while filming season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

CT Tamburello’s Divorce Settlement Reveals Details About His Homes and Assets

Under the settlement, Tamburello will keep his four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Cutler Bay, Florida, reportedly valued at about $600,000.

He will also keep the vehicles he currently owns.

White will retain her Tampa home, valued at approximately $1 million, along with a 2023 Ford Bronco and full ownership of her business.

The former couple also reached a separate confidential agreement regarding intellectual property and digital assets.

Both will maintain their individual checking, savings and retirement accounts.

Tamburello and White married on October 15, 2024, in Key Largo, Florida. Both cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce proceedings.

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello’s Relationship Gets Support From RHOA Cast

Tamburello’s relationship with Parks was a topic of conversation during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 24.

During the “Andy’s Housewives History Lesson” panel, Porsha Williams revealed that she had previously communicated with Tamburello about Parks.

“CT and I, we’ve [texted] before concerning Phaedra, certain surprises,” Williams said.

When asked for more details, she responded, “I’m keeping it a surprise.”

Williams also described the couple’s relationship as “a very genuine, beautiful friendship that’s blooming.”

“I think it’s gonna be something special,” she added.

Fellow RHOA star Angela Oakley also shared her thoughts during the event’s “#NoFilter” panel.

“I think Phaedra and CT are the real deal!” Oakley said, although she acknowledged that she had not yet met Tamburello.

The couple first met while competing on “The Traitors,” where Parks nicknamed Tamburello “castle daddy.”

They made their red carpet debut together at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 5.

The following day, Parks shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“Some came for the awards. I came with the prize. Thank you to the real trophy for making a beautiful night even better,” she captioned the post.

CT Tamburello Opens Up About His Relationship With Phaedra Parks

Tamburello discussed his relationship with Parks during a September interview with Us Weekly.

“I’ll say, I don’t want to jinx it, but I’ll say we’re in a good place,” he said.

He also compared their relationship to Paula Abdul’s song “Opposites Attract.”

“With her, she just brings peace. It’s easy to just stay calm around her,” Tamburello explained.

Parks shared a similar update during an October 10 interview with People.

“He’s a great guy,” she said. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”

A source previously told the outlet that Tamburello had developed feelings for Parks while they filmed “The Traitors” but did not want to jeopardize their friendship.

The source also said the couple had maintained a mostly long-distance relationship and had not yet blended their families.

Parks shares two sons, Ayden and Dylan, with her former husband, Apollo Nida.

Nida previously said he had no concerns about the relationship as long as Tamburello treated Parks and their children well.

Tamburello Adds Sixth ‘The Challenge’ Championship to His Record

Tamburello added another title to his impressive reality television career after winning season 42 of “The Challenge: Cutthroat.”

Tamburello now has six main-season championships on “The Challenge,” plus two spin-off victories on “Champs vs. Stars,” for eight wins across the franchise.

Season 42 concluded with nine finalists competing in Thailand for a share of the $500,000 grand prize.

Tamburello competed on the Orange Team alongside Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald and Will Gagnon.

The Orange Team defeated the all-female Gray Team, which included Adrienne Naylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, Cassidy Clark and Alexis “Lete” Lete.

The victory added another championship to the records of Tamburello, Devenanzio and Deal, while Fitzgerald and Gagnon earned their first wins on the competition series.