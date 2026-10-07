Snooki Reveals What Pauly D Kept Secret From the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Before Proposal

Pauly D managed to pull off a major surprise when he proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Hall, and apparently, even his “Jersey Shore” family had no idea it was coming.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio kept his proposal plans completely under wraps before getting engaged to Hall on Sept. 27 after six years of dating.

During an Oct. 1 appearance on MuchMusic, Polizzi, 38, admitted that she and the rest of their longtime MTV costars found out about the engagement after DelVecchio, 46, had already popped the question.

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“He didn’t tell any of us,” Polizzi said. “So we were all like, ‘Hello?’”

Despite not getting an early heads-up, Snooki said she could not be happier for DelVecchio and Hall, 34. In fact, she joked that after so many years together, the couple practically seemed married already.

“I feel like they were married anyway, but I mean she was excited to marry him and, yeah, I’m super excited for them,” she said. “But yeah, Pauly didn’t say a word to any of us.”

Pauly D Pulled Off a Very Public Surprise Proposal

Although DelVecchio kept his plans a secret from his friends, he certainly did not keep the actual proposal low-key.

According to PEOPLE, the DJ proposed to Hall during his set at a packed pool party at OMNIA Dayclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. DelVecchio brought his longtime girlfriend onstage before getting down on one knee in front of the crowd.

Hall appeared stunned before saying yes and embracing her new fiancé.

The couple shared footage from the proposal on Instagram that same day before posting professional photos from the celebration. Hall reflected on their six-year relationship in the caption and explained why they never felt pressured to reach the next milestone on anyone else’s schedule.

“We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” she wrote.

Hall added that there had been “no pressure” and “no timeline” before declaring it “the easiest YES I’ve ever said.”

DelVecchio was equally excited, commenting, “She said yesssssss!!!!!”

The celebration continued afterward with a romantic hotel setup featuring rose petals, red balloons and large heart-shaped flower arrangements.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Family Celebrated After Finding Out

Once the secret was finally out, DelVecchio’s “Jersey Shore” family quickly showed the couple some love.

Snooki congratulated them on Instagram, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were also among those who celebrated the news.

Vinny Guadagnino had a slightly more dramatic reaction. DelVecchio’s longtime friend shared an AI-generated video showing himself standing alone in the rain while the newly engaged couple cuddled inside a house.

“I’m not OK,” Guadagnino joked.

DelVecchio and Hall first met in 2019 when she appeared on MTV’s “Double Shot at Love.” Hall returned for the show’s second season, and the pair began dating in 2020 after reconnecting and quarantining together during the pandemic.

Six years later, they are officially headed toward marriage, even if DelVecchio made sure his castmates were just as surprised as everyone else.

Snooki jokingly called him “so rude” for keeping everyone in the dark, but made it clear there were no hard feelings.

“He kept it quiet, but, you know, we’re proud of him, and, yeah, we’re happy for them,” she said.