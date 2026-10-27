Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says Medicine Saved His Life from Health Issues and Addiction

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the rest of the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast celebrated his 40th birthday in the spin-off’s finale. He gave an update to fans about his mental health and said that it has improved months after one of his toughest moments.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He’s Been Sober for 4 Months

Ortiz-Magro, 40, posted side-by-side pictures on Instagram on Oct. 27. The left picture is of him in a club with a woman, and he looks tired. He looks happy in the right picture with Teddy Swims.

The reality star started the caption by thanking people for supporting him. He explained that he wanted to share his story to help others.

“The beginning of this year, I can admit and say it was one of the lowest points of my life, and unfortunately it’s publicized to the world,” read part of the caption. “My mental health and my addiction brought me to such a dark place it had me questioning whether this life is worth it. I’ve always struggle with both but never at the same time.”

Ortiz-Magro said he didn’t want to keep going with life for months. “As you can see in the picture, I look unhealthy, depressed, and overall beaten down,” he wrote. “Some are going to say it’s my fault and it was my choice, but unfortunately it’s not.”

The “Jersey Shore” cast member claimed a “medicine” called “Beond Ibogaine” freed him from his struggle. He denied that this was a “sales pitch.” Ortiz-Magro claimed he didn’t take “any depression meds, anxiety, bipolar and touched a drink or drug” in four months.

Beond’s website claims the company offers supervised preparation, treatment using ibogaine, and aftercare. It claims the service helps with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and chemical dependency.

Stanford Medicine researchers published findings that ibogaine, a psychoactive drug with magnesium to shield the heart, reduced PTSD, anxiety, and depression in veterans. The results showed through executive function and reduced PTSD symptoms.

The positive update comes after Ortiz-Magro fell asleep during an interview in May. He shared a week later on his Instagram Story that he had struggled with “depression, bipolar and anxiety in silence,” according to Page Six.

The reality star said that he wanted to participate in the press tour after recent emotional events. He said falling asleep was one of his “toughest moments.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Took His Daughter to a Teddy Swims Concert

Getty Teddy Swims attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

The post came a day after the father shared a video backstage at Swims’ concert with his daughter, Ariana. Ortiz-Magro hugged the singer. Swims thanked his tired daughter for coming.

“Sold-out show, backstage with Teddy Swims, and my daughter right by my side,” he captioned the video. “Some moments are bigger than the music. Getting to share this experience with my little girl made the night unforgettable. Much love to @teddyswims for showing us love!”

The singer commented, “Brother you’re the freakin best!!!!!” It looks like Ortiz-Magro is happier and wants to share it with the world.