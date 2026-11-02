‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off 30-lb Weight Loss Transformation

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell is showing off her 30-pound weight loss, and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, is making sure she gets some love for it.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Baltierra, 34, shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife, also 34, featuring side-by-side photos of her wearing the same purple and black witch costume before and after her weight loss.

The photos showed Lowell’s transformation, with Baltierra taking a moment to celebrate her progress and remind her just how beautiful he thinks she is.

“Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how beautiful my wife is!? 😍 She’s down 30lbs & I’m so beyond proud of her! 👏” he captioned the Instagram post.

According to Extra, Lowell later reshared her husband’s post to her Instagram Stories with a short but sweet response: “I love you.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Halloween With Their Daughters

The couple’s Halloween festivities weren’t just about Lowell’s transformation.

A day before his tribute, Baltierra shared another Instagram post featuring the family dressed up for the holiday.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from The Baltierras!” he wrote alongside photos of their costumes.

Baltierra dressed as Nightwing, the DC Comics superhero, while Lowell wore her witch costume.

Their three daughters also joined in on the fun. Novalee, 11, dressed as Stick Man, while Vaeda, 7, went as Pennywise from “It.” Their youngest daughter, Rya, 4, followed her mother’s lead with a witch costume of her own.

The family has shared Halloween photos in previous years, giving followers a look at their costumes and celebrations.

While Lowell has not publicly shared details about how she lost the 30 pounds, her husband’s post offered a glimpse at her physical transformation.

The couple, who have shared much of their lives with viewers through the “Teen Mom” franchise, have also been open about personal struggles and family matters over the years.

Catelynn Lowell Has Previously Spoken Out Against Body-Shaming

Although Lowell hasn’t discussed her latest fitness journey in detail, she has been vocal about the importance of respecting people’s bodies.

Tthe “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star addressed body-shaming during a 2023 appearance on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Lowell explained that she would never tolerate a romantic partner making negative comments about her body in front of their children.

“If I was ever being body-shamed or called out of my name in front of my kids, I would be gone,” she said, explaining that she wouldn’t want her daughters to believe such treatment was acceptable.

Earlier this year, Lowell also defended her eldest daughter, Carly, 17, whom she and Baltierra placed for adoption in 2009.

In May, she spoke out on TikTok after social media users made critical comments about Carly’s appearance in prom photos circulating online.

Lowell criticized adults for commenting on children’s bodies, noting that her daughter Novalee has also received similar remarks.

Meanwhile, Baltierra has shared his own fitness progress over the years. In 2022, he revealed that he had lost 24 pounds while maintaining his strength.

In a July 2023 Instagram update, he also encouraged followers to focus on their progress rather than the number on the scale.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” he wrote. “This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition.”