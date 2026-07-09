‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Lowers Their Guard to Talk Marriage and Babies in Their Most Raw Scene Yet

For over a decade, television audiences have watched the cast of “Jersey Shore” navigate life’s highs and lows under a relentless spotlight. However, a profoundly intimate new conversation regarding the realities of marriage and babies has officially stripped away the usual reality TV drama, leaving viewers completely transfixed.

This deeply personal exchange stands out as the most raw and revealing scene fans have ever witnessed. It proves just how much the tight-knit group has grown together behind closed doors.

‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Open Up About Their Future

In a new Instagram clip featuring a segment filmed around a year ago for this season of “Jersey Shore,” Jenni Farley and Nikki Hall share their thoughts about marriage in a revealing conversation. The reality stars get personal when it comes to commitment, family, and their futures.

Farley began the conversation by playing with a Magic 8 Ball. Nicole Polizzi asked if her best friend and Zack Clayton would ever get married in Italy. “Cannot predict now,” she read. Hall also shook the ball, but her response was “don’t count on it.”

Nikki asked Jenni, “Did you ever just think to go to the courthouse and then just celebrate later?” She responded, “My issues are the legalities of the state of New Jersey. It has nothing to do with Zack, every state is different.”

Jenni alleged, “Part of the reason I am hesitant is because my ex tried to overturn my prenup. It’s just a piece of paper. Do I trust Zack? A thousand percent. But am I jaded? A thousand percent.”

She concluded, “Zack understands that. I would rather have the best relationship than just have the paper that says, ‘Oh, I’m married.'”

Will Nikki and Pauly Ever Marry?

Getty Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

In a separate conversation, “Jersey Shore” star Nikki Hall opened up about her long-term relationship with Pauly D. “I don’t ever want Pauly to think I’m pressuring him because there are more details than we ever think about,” she began.

Nicole Polizzi asked Hall if she wanted kids. She responded yes, but added, “Have you asked Pauly? Presently, it’s not something we talk about.”

She continued, “I just turned 33, so I’m like, I would love to have at least one baby of my own. Would I want to have a kid right now? No. I think in some ways he feels like if he did that with me he would have to stop everything.”

Jenni Farley told the cameras in a confessional, “This is the first real conversation Nikki and I have had in a while. And I love how Nikki is opening up to me.”

Farley then asked her friend, “What about marriage?” She responded, “I would love to get married.”

Hall continued, “If he’s the person I want to be with forever, I don’t mind if it comes later. But everybody asks me and I’m like, ‘I don’t know.'”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is currently in its final season on MTV. The series airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.