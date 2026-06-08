Grammy-Winning Songwriter Behind Hits for Britney Spears & Dua Lipa Tragically Passes Away at 35

The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Talay Riley, who died at the age of 35 following a stabbing incident in East London. The BBC reported that Authorities said emergency services responded to an incident on Rayleigh Road in Silvertown, where Orabiyi was discovered with stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries. A second victim, a man in his 20s, survived and continues to receive medical treatment.

Riley, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, built an impressive career behind the scenes, helping create some of the biggest hits of the past decade.

His songwriting credits included work with Dua Lipa, Khalid, Flo, Kehlani, Zendaya, and several other major artists. News of his passing sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow musicians, collaborators, and fans who remembered him not only for his talent but also for his kindness and generosity.

Talay Riley’s Brother Shares Emotional Tribute

Among the most heartbreaking tributes came from Riley’s brother, producer and songwriter Scribz Riley. In a message shared on Instagram, Scribz revealed that his heart was “shattered” by the loss.

He described his brother as “a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives.”

“He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit.”

The tribute continued with a reflection on the impact Riley had on those around him. “The outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music…”

The emotional post quickly drew responses from friends and artists across the entertainment industry.

Stormzy and Fellow Artists Pay Tribute

Several high-profile musicians shared messages of support for Riley’s family following the sudden news of his tragic death. Stormzy responded to Scribz Riley’s tribute with a simple but heartfelt message, writing, “I’m sorry bro.”

According to the BBC, Former JLS member Oritsé Williams also offered condolences, posting, “Sending you and your family strength and prayers…”

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan joined the growing list of mourners, writing, “Sending my condolences and prayers, so very sorry.”

Meanwhile, rapper Wretch 32 remembered Riley as “a gem,” a sentiment echoed by many who worked alongside him throughout his career.

The overwhelming response highlighted the respect Riley earned within the industry and the lasting impression he left on those who knew him personally.

Talay Riley’s Musical Legacy Lives On

Although many fans may not have immediately recognized his name, Riley’s work helped shape some of modern music’s biggest songs.

His songwriting and production credits included Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke,” The Chainsmokers’ “Who Do You Love,” H.E.R.’s “Lights On” and Flo’s “Walk Like This.”

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Over the years, he built a reputation as a versatile creative force whose influence crossed pop, R&B and contemporary music.

As tributes continue to pour in, Riley’s impact is being measured not only by the songs he helped create but also by the people whose lives he touched.