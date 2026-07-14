Sam Neill’s Underrated Netflix Thriller Boasts One of His Finest Performances

As fans remember the late Sam Neill, they’re also delving into the work that the beloved actor left behind.

While this certainly leads to the likes of the “Jurassic Park” franchise and the taut cat-and-mouse thriller “Dead Calm” (which marked the breakout role for Nicole Kidman), it’s easy to overlook some of his other work.

Case in point: “Untamed,” a six-episode Netflix series that debuted in 2025, a suspense-filled mystery set within Yosemite National Park.

‘Untamed’ Hunts a Killer

In “Untamed,” Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner, an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service, where he enforces the law within that vast expanse of natural wonder.

That leads him to embark on a hunt for a killer, who knows every nook and cranny of Yosemite National Park — possibly even more than Kyle does.

However, dark secrets lurking in the past of both Kyle and the park itself may prove to be just as dangerous as the murderer.

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Sam Neill Plays a Veteran Park Ranger

Starring opposite Bana is Sam Neill. He plays Paul Souter, who’s been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half of his his life.

Per the Tudum description, Paul is “a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether dealing with crime inside the park or the bureaucracy around it.”

A ‘Character-Driven Mystery Thriller’

Tudum continues by describing “Untamed” as “a character-driven mystery thriller that follows Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

He’s accompanied on his investigation by Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), a rookie park ranger more accustomed to city life than to the wilds of Yosemite. “Because Vasquez is new to the park, we get to see the park through her eyes,” co-showrunner Elle Smith tells Tudum. “We get to understand what this job is, and see the beauty of the park, but also the dangers.”

Working with Neill Was a ‘Really Special’ for ‘Untamed’ Star Eric Bana

Netflix Eric Bana and Sam Neill in ‘Untamed.’

Neill’s role in “Untamed” is initially seen as a supportive mentor to Bana’s character, until an unexpected twist takes the character in an unexpected direction.

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Bana gushed about the opportunity to work with Neill, an actor that he’d long respected.

“Look, he’s such an incredible, incredible artist,” Bana declared.

“And I’ve been fortunate to be involved in a few of his productions now,” he added.

‘A Dream Come True’

Bana shared similar opinions when speaking with ComingSoon.net. “It was a dream come true,” he said of working with Neill.

“I mean, I’ve always been a huge fan of Sam, and when we went to him for this part, I was so thrilled when he was able to come onboard. He’s charismatic, he’s funny, he has this incredible quality that all the great actors do that I’ve worked with, which is this kind of effortless quality onscreen …”