Robert De Niro Stars in New Netflix Thriller ‘The Whisper Man,’ Official Trailer Released

Netflix has released the first trailer for “The Whisper Man,” and it’s arriving with a fully-stacked cast for the summer’s streaming lineup. The psychological thriller, based on Alex North’s New York Times bestselling novel, is set to premiere globally on August 28, starring Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Adam Scott.

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‘The Whisper Man’ Releases its Official Trailer

“The Whisper Man” follows Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), a widowed crime writer whose 8 year old son is abducted. Tom turns to his estranged father, Pete Willis (De Niro), a retired police detective, for help. As the two dig into the case, they uncover a chilling connection to a decades-old investigation involving a convicted serial killer known only as “The Whisper Man.” The figure is tied to an unsettling playground rhyme that has become the signature hook. The novel that inspires the new film was originally published in 2019.

The film is directed by James Ashcroft, known for “The Rule of Jenny Penn” (2024) and “Coming Home in the Dark” (2021). The adaptation was helmed by writers Ben Jacoby (“The First Omen”) and Chase Palmer (“It”).

Netflix’s Latest Collaboration with AGBO

“The Whisper Man” is the sixth film to come from the ongoing partnership between Netflix and production company AGBO, headed by Anthony and Joey Russo. The pairing has previously delivered hits including “Extraction,” “The Gray Man,” and “Extraction 2,” all of which landed on Netflix’s global Top 10 list. AGBO chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot said the film is a gripping thriller at its surface, but it is ultimately a layered story about fathers and sons.

It’s also the latest chapter in De Niro’s ongoing relationship with the streamer, which began with “The Irishman” and continues with the upcoming drama series “Zero Day.” De Niro is additionally set to appear in Warner Bros’ “The Alto Knights,” where he plays dual roles as both leads in the film, two mob bosses with distinct personalities.

Robert De Niro attends the “Taxi Driver” screening during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Theater on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

A Stacked Ensemble Cast, Too

Beyond its three leads, “The Whisper Man” rounds out its ensemble cast with Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, and Will Brill. Keaton’s involvement carries its own sort of history: while his involvement in the film is officially billed as a cameo, his appearance with De Niro will mark the first time since 1997 that the pair will share the screen. The last time the two actors starred together was in “Jackie Brown,” another crime thriller directed by Quentin Tarantino. The film was also based on the 1992 novel “Rum Punch” by Elmore Leonard.

“The Whisper Man” premieres on August 28, 2026, positioning it as one of Netflix’s largest late-summer releases. Between its bestselling source material, an Oscar-winning lead and a star-studded cast, the film looks primed to be one of the most talked-about thrillers this year.