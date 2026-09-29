This Actor Almost Played an Iconic Gilmore Girls Character and Fans Are Going Crazy

For seven seasons, Gilmore Girls took fans around the town of Stars Hollow, following Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and her daughter Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel. And throughout the show, each character had different love interests, all of whom became important characters.

That includes Rory, whose three main love interests were Forester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry). Specifically, Dean was the her first boyfriend and was introduced during the show’s first episode.

But, it almost wasn’t Padalecki who was in the role, with it being a different Dean, played by Nathan Wetherington, in the unaired pilot.

Fans React To Nathan Wetherington As Dean

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On Reddit, fans went crazy, reacting to the possibility that Wetherington could have played the iconic character in the beloved show.

“The unaired pilot feels like a fever dream. Like an alternate dimension. And not one that I want to be a part of!,” one person posted.

“well that was a crisis averted,” another person shared.

“They definitely upgraded Dean, wow. I buy her not wanting to change schools for Jared, but this guy looks like a future unsub on criminal minds 🤣 Also he looks way older than rory,” a fan commented.

“Such a good decision to recast. Jared’s Dean resonates w every young girl watching first crush moment,” one fan shared.

“They made the right call lol,” another fan stated.

Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline Fans ‘Didn’t Like’ In Gilmore Girls

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lauren Graham talked about her time on Gilmore Girls, explaining that she “wasn’t that kind of actor” to act for them to change anything about the script.

“I don’t think I thought I would’ve had the influence, and I was always so amazed by the scripts,” she said.

However, there was one storyline that fans weren’t exactly a big fan of.

“There was that season when Rory and Lorelai were in a fight, and I would hear from people, ‘We don’t like that. It’s going on for so long.’ But when you do a long-running TV show, you have to have conflict,” she explained. “It can’t all be walking around the gazebo. We got to have some drama.”

The fight likely being referenced occurred in Season 5 and lasted into Season 6 when Rory made the decision to drop out of Yale and move in with her grandparents. But the two ultimately made up, and their incredible relationship was once again at the forefront.

That was largely due to the connection between Graham and Bledel, with Graham explaining that she couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the role of her daughter in the show.

“To me, the mark of a wonderful actor is like you can’t imagine anybody else in the part, and I can’t imagine anybody else,” she told the outlet. “I can’t imagine anybody else as my partner for all those years.”

“I think it’s something people really love about the show, which is you’re entering this fun world where everybody knows each other, everyone is looking out for each other, and it’s a small community,” Graham adds. “We all kind of love the nostalgia of that and crave that.”