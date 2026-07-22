Jason Sudeikis Reveals Why He Almost Quit ‘Ted Lasso’ Despite $1 Million Offer

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about why bringing back “Ted Lasso” wasn’t an automatic yes, even with a reported seven-figure payday waiting for him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and co-creator revealed he seriously considered leaving the Emmy-winning comedy behind after its third season. Although Sudeikis reportedly earned $1 million per episode by Season 3 and stood to make significantly more by continuing, he said money was never the deciding factor. Instead, he wanted to stay true to the story he had always planned to tell before eventually finding a reason to return.

Jason Sudeikis Didn’t Want Money to Change Ted’s Story

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis always envisioned “Ted Lasso” as a three-season story, with the optimistic soccer coach returning home to Kansas City to be with his son after leading AFC Richmond.

Even after the show’s massive success, he wasn’t interested in extending the series simply because it was popular.

“That wasn’t a negotiation tactic,” Sudeikis said. “The story was told. Ted went home [to Kansas City] to be with his son. I wasn’t going to have Ted uproot their life to justify the money truck. It made no sense to me.”

The actor admitted he was the biggest obstacle to a fourth season after spending nearly five years writing, rewriting and starring in the series. According to the outlet, he had become creatively exhausted and wanted to step away after Season 3 wrapped.

That changed in early 2024, when Sudeikis reunited the show’s writers in Ojai, California, to see whether there was another story worth telling. While several spinoff ideas had already been discussed, including projects centered on Roy Kent and Keeley Jones, the team ultimately landed on continuing the original series with a new focus: AFC Richmond’s women’s soccer team.

Sudeikis said the decision to return came after realizing how much the series had meant, not only to viewers, but to himself as well.

“I know I needed this,” he said. “I needed it as much as other people do.”

Season 4 Brings Ted Back With a New Challenge

The fourth season picks up after Ted’s return to Kansas at the end of Season 3, per Entertainment Weekly. This time, he heads back to Richmond to coach the newly formed Lady Greyhounds, a second division women’s football team first teased in the previous season’s finale.

Returning cast members include Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, while newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Abbie Hern, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey and Rex Hayes join the ensemble. Grant Feely also takes over the role of Ted’s son, Henry.

Behind the scenes, Sudeikis also made changes to help the production run more smoothly. Veteran television producer Jack Burditt reportedly joined the series to oversee scheduling and logistics, allowing Sudeikis to focus on the creative side of the show. Production ultimately finished under budget, and several people involved reportedly believe the new season recaptures some of the warmth and charm that made the first season a breakout hit.

Sudeikis recently stepped back into Ted’s signature mustache for a surprise appearance during the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, where he appeared alongside Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard to introduce Justin Bieber’s performance. The cameo served as a playful preview of Ted’s return just weeks before the new season.

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 premieres Aug. 5 on Apple TV+, with Ted taking on what Apple describes as his “biggest challenge yet” by coaching AFC Richmond’s second division women’s football team.