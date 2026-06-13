Teddi Mellencamp Tears Up Trying On New Wig Amid Stage IV Cancer Battle

Bravo fan-favorite Teddi Mellencamp has long been known for her authenticity. That signature openness is shining brighter than ever in her latest social media appearance.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum continues to inspire millions by sharing the raw, day-to-day realities of living with Stage IV melanoma. She recently gave fans another beautifully candid glimpse into her world.

In an incredibly moving video posted to The Wig Fairy’s Instagram account, the 44-year-old podcast host was overcome with emotion. This happened while she was being fitted for a new custom hairpiece.

Keep reading to see the stunning transformation and the gorgeous platinum blonde wig. Mellencamp said the wig felt like it was “coming out of her head.”

When the Magic Finds You

The heartwarming moment was captured and shared via The Wig Fairy’s official Instagram account. There, the Beverly Hills salon celebrated Teddi Mellencamp’s incredible strength.

In the clip, a stylist expertly places the 100% human-hair piece onto her head. This immediately prompts the reality star to marvel at how lightweight and lifelike it felt compared to previous wigs she had tried. After trimming a few inches and styling the platinum locks into big, bouncy curls, Mellencamp was seen clapping out of pure excitement.

“When the magic finally finds you ✨,” the salon beautifully captioned the video. The post quickly filled with supportive comments from fans praising Mellencamp’s stunning new look and resilient spirit.

Strength, Style, and Reclaiming Control

For Mellencamp, the appointment was about much more than just a new look—it was about comfort and confidence.

While looking at the final style in the mirror, she became visibly overwhelmed, stating, “I’m emotional. I like it so much more.” She expressed total delight over the fact that the custom piece looked incredibly natural. Even more, it was versatile enough to tie up into a ponytail.

While the accountability coach has previously shared how powerful she feels showing off her bald head during treatments, she has also been open about how having high-quality hair options gives her back a sense of control. This is especially true when facing a difficult diagnosis.

Looking Forward With Grace and Remission

Getty Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave speaks onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This powerful moment at The Wig Fairy salon is just one of many inspiring milestones for Teddi Mellencamp. She continues to navigate her future with strength.

After a challenging journey fighting her diagnosis, the RHOBH alum recently shared the miraculous news that she is officially in remission. Her doctors found no evidence of tumors remaining in her body.

While she plans to continue her immunotherapy treatments for another year, Mellencamp is keeping her eyes on the future. Fans hoping to see her return to reality TV might have to wait, as she previously revealed she is taking a break from the cameras to focus entirely on her recovery. However, she has made it clear that she would love to return to television in some capacity when her health allows.

For now, whether she is chatting with fans on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast or rocking her beautiful new platinum locks, Mellencamp continues to face every chapter of her life with the exact authenticity and grace that made her a star.