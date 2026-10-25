Chris Harrison Responds To ‘Bachelor’ Drama Surrounding New Show ‘The Vow’

Chris Harrison spent 25 seasons as host of “The Bachelor” until some ill-considered comments about a contestant’s scandal led him to part ways with the show in 2021 after 19 years with the hit reality TV franchise.

Five years later, Harrison has announced he’s making a TV comeback as host of “The Vow,” an upcoming romance competition series arriving in November on the Fox Nation streaming service.

A Legal Threat

Harrison took to Instagram to announce the new series, posting a tongue-in-cheek teaser in which he cheekily references “The Bachelor” by appearing to stomp on a red rose — only to then very deliberately step over it. “Roses fade,” the promo intones. “True love lasts forever.”

As the teaser suggests, the premise of “The Vow” appears not unlike that of “The Bacheor” — which wound up with Harrison (who is both host and exec producer of the show) hit with a cease-and-desist order from Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the franchise

Now, Harrison is breaking his silence after the studio accused him of copyright and trademark infringement, admitting he feels that it’s “personal.”

“I don’t see them going after the 50, 60, 70 other relationship dating shows that have come on in the time that I was there or since I left,” Harrison told USA Today. “There’s been one show that they’ve gone after. Is that a coincidence? You be the judge.”

Accusations ‘The Vow’ Is a ‘Direct Copy’ of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC Chris Harrison and Clare Crawley

According to USA Today, Fox Nation is planning to air the promo on ABC stations in various markets throughout the U.S.

In “The Vow,” 10 contestants will compete for the affection of Oregon mortgage loan officer Hace Cates.

One of those contestants, in fact, should prove familiar for Bachelor Nation: Kylee Russell, who has previously appeared on both “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Following the unveiling of the promo, Warner Bros. TV issued the cease-and-desist letter, with Ahassim Rashid, WB TV’s vice president of anti-piracy and brand protection, decrying “The Vow” as a “direct copy” of “The Bachelor.”

Fox News Media subsequently issued a response, insisting that rose petals are synonynous with the romance genre in general, and are not the exclusive property of “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs.

Katherine Moran Meeks, Fox News Media’s executive vice president and general counsel, responded in a letter to the cease-and-desist, claiming that Warner Bros. TV had deliberately targeted Harrison” in a “malicious and vindictive manner.”

Prior to the legal kerfuffle, Harrison issued a statement describing his excitement at returning to television, particularly in a project that was so close to his heart.

“I’m so excited to be back helping people find love, and Fox Nation has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life,” Harrison said.

“We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we’ve created the most authentic dating show on television today,” he added.

Barring further legal action, at the moment “The Vow” is expected to make its debut on Fox Nation on Friday, November 11.









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