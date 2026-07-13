‘Love Island’ Winners Get $100K, but the Real Prize Comes Later

Looking back at recent seasons, it’s clear that “Love Island” offers winners much more than a six-figure payday. The Season 8 finale has aired (no spoilers here!). The contestants crowned America’s favorite couple take home the $100,000 grand prize after weeks of romance, twists and dramatic recouplings.

How The “Love Island” Prize Money Works

According to People, every season builds toward one major reward. Once the public chooses the winning couple, they earn a $100,000 prize. However, there is one final twist before the celebration begins.

Instead of automatically sharing the money, the winners each receive an envelope. One contains the cash prize, while the other is empty. The contestant holding the winning envelope then decides whether to keep all of the money or split it with their partner.

The twist has become one of the show’s signature moments. It tests whether the winning couple truly trusts one another after weeks together in the villa.

In practice, every winning couple across the franchise has chosen to split the money. No contestant has ever walked away with the entire prize for themselves.

There is another catch that viewers may not realize.

According to People, “Love Island” winnings count as taxable income. That means winners do not actually pocket the full amount.

Season 5 winner Marco Donatelli said he briefly considered taking the full $100,000 prize because he believed splitting the winnings could mean both winners being taxed separately. He explained that he knew there would be “a tax on it,” but he and Hannah Wright ultimately decided to split the prize equally.

“Love Island” Fame Can Be Worth More Than $100,000

For many Islanders, the biggest financial opportunity begins after the cameras stop rolling.

According to People, contestants often leave the “Love Island” villa with huge social media audiences. That attention can quickly turn into paid partnerships, modeling jobs, television appearances and brand sponsorships.

Some former Islanders have built enormous online followings. Leah Kateb now has millions of Instagram followers and has partnered with major brands including Amazon, Jose Cuervo and Neutrogena. She even made Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for 2026.

Those opportunities can quickly eclipse the original prize money.

People reported that Kennedy Meehan, founder of Azure Agency, told Business Insider in 2024 that some former “Love Island” contestants earn “$20,000 to $30,000 in a month” from just a handful of sponsored videos. She described those figures as being “on the lower end.”

That earning potential helps explain why so many contestants view the show as a career launchpad rather than simply a dating competition.

Even couples who later separate can still benefit from the exposure they gained while appearing on television.

The Biggest Reward Comes After The Villa

Winning the show remains a huge achievement. The public vote brings prestige, media attention and, of course, the $100,000 prize.

This year’s “Love Island” winners now join a growing list of couples who turned their time in the villa into national recognition. Yet recent seasons show that the grand prize is often only the beginning.

Successful Islanders frequently leave with new business opportunities, growing fan bases and careers that continue long after filming ends. Some become influencers. Others secure television work, modeling contracts or lucrative endorsement deals.

For many contestants, finding love is only part of the story. The biggest prize may be the platform they build after leaving “Love Island”, where one unforgettable summer can create opportunities worth far more than the original $100,000.