Was This the Most Romantic Port Charles Wedding of All Time? ‘GH’ Fans Are Still Talking About This Unforgettable Wedding Twist

Luke and Laura’s wedding has long been considered one of the most iconic moments in “General Hospital” history. But Port Charles has seen plenty of other couples make their way to the altar over the years, giving fans weddings that were romantic, dramatic, and sometimes completely unexpected.

Now, a throwback to one couple’s big day has “GH” fans revisiting a wedding storyline from 2009. Could this moment rival Luke and Laura’s for the most romantic in Port Charles history?

Read on to see which couple has fans talking 17 years later.

What Happened at Maxie and Spinelli’s Wedding?

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a good old blast from the past. “On This Day In General Hospital History 2009: Spinelli and Maxie agreed NOT to get married…while standing at the altar in front of friends and family,” they wrote.

Yes, Maxie and Spinelli made it all the way to the altar, with their loved ones watching, only to decide together that they weren’t going to get married. That might sound like a wedding disaster in Port Charles, but for Spixie fans, the moment is remembered a little differently. They got to see the couple make a big decision together, even if it wasn’t the one everyone had gathered to see.

The throwback brought fans right back to 2009. “17 years ago on my birthday!” one person commented, celebrating the anniversary with birthday and party emojis.

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So, could one of the most romantic Port Charles weddings be one that didn’t even happen? Well, fans have thoughts.

‘GH’ Fans Still Love Spixie’s Non-Wedding

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“One of the greatest GH highlights of 2009!” one fan wrote. “Also, one of the funniest storylines in the show’s history!”

Another fan loved Maxie and Spinelli so much as a couple that they wanted them to become “another Luke & Laura.”

“I love Spixie’s non wedding,” someone else shared. “It was very beautiful and I miss my #Spixie too.”

The memories also had fans wishing the couple were still in Port Charles. “And the characters should still be there,” one wrote, while another added, “Miss Spinelli & Maxie. Wish they’d both come back.”

Will Maxie and Spinelli Return to Port Charles?

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As loyal “GH” fans know, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) were written off the show earlier this year with a storyline that sent them to Australia.

Their departure came as Kirsten Storms needed to step away from the show to address ongoing mental health concerns. One fan responding to the throwback called the wedding “a special moment,” but added that right now, Storms needs to concentrate on her health and well-being.

“General Hospital” fans certainly have a soft spot for Storms. She made her “GH” debut as Maxie Jones in 2005 and has portrayed the character for over two decades. She’s also been a daytime television staple since her teen years, previously portraying Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives” from 1999 to 2004.

Fans are hopeful that Storms and the whole Spinelli/Jones crew will return from Australia soon, and they wish Storms nothing but the best during her healing process.