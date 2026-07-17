Flava Flav Dubs Himself ‘King Swiftie’ — ‘I’m One of Taylor Swift’s Biggest Supporters

Flava Flav continues to support women. In the middle of his “SHE Weekend” event, he was asked about Taylor Swift and any advice he would give to the new couple who just got married. While he didn’t attend the wedding, he was a big supporter of it.

“No, I did not go to Taylor Swift’s wedding, I was here in Las Vegas,” he said.

“Hey, my message for Taylor and Travis [Kelce], man, I love them. First of all, I love Taylor, man. I’m ‘King Swiftie.’ I’m saying word up, man. I’m one of Taylor Swift’s biggest supporters. I love Taylor. I’m so happy for her and Travis, you know what I’m saying? I just wish them the longest and most prosperous marriage ever.”

Flava Flav Loves His People

Flav’s support goes beyond music. He posted on social media in response to President Donald Trump, who remarked on having to invite the women’s gold-medal-winning U.S. hockey team to the White House. It turned into a weekend full of celebration of female athletes in Vegas.

Getty ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Post Malone (L) and Taylor Swift (R) accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” from Jordan Chiles and Flavor Flav (C) on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Alex Carpenter of the U.S. women’s hockey team talked about the celebration. Something she’s never experienced before.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen, or I’ve never experienced, the celebration of U.S. female athletes of this magnitude before,” Carpenter told the ‘Las Vegas Review-Journal.’ “So it’s amazing to be a part of it, and we’re just so excited to be here.”

SHE Weekend in Las Vegas

The “SHE Weekend” (Sports, Hospitality and Entertainment) will host a star-studded lineup. Public Enemy will perform, and the list of athletes attending is pretty impressive.

Alysa Liu, Audrey Crowley, Danny O’Shea, Ellie Kam, Evan Bates, Madison Chock, Hilary Knight …

And he kicked it off by lighting the Las Vegas sign in pink.

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Perhaps he’s making up for lost time. Flav was a guest judge on last season’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and while every other judge scored her a 10 during her paso doble with Val Chmerkovskiy, he gave her a score of 9.

Fans weren’t happy at all. They all believe she deserved a perfect 40.

He responded on X, which had over 1 million views:

“As a judge on #DWTS,,, you hit your score on a computer first,,, then hold up the sign. I accidentally hit 9 for someone and told the crew I meant to hit 10,,, and they said they can’t change it and there’s nothing I can do. That girl deserved perfect 10s.”

He later apologized to Earle:

“Y’all saw me looking down at the computer confused and couldn’t get the words out because I was watching the computer and then couldn’t find the other paddle cuz I was ready to go with my 10. I found my girl afterwards and apologized and let her know what happen , she was cool”