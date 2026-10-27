Katie Thurston Shows Off Surprising Discovery After Double Mastectomy [VIDEO]

Former “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston is showing fans an unusual side effect of her breast reconstruction following a double mastectomy, and she’s using the moment to spread an important message.

The 35-year-old reality star shared an Instagram video on Friday, Oct. 23, demonstrating how her breast implants appear to glow when she shines a flashlight against them.

Thurston, who underwent a double mastectomy in April as part of her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, couldn’t help but joke about the unexpected discovery.

“Just your human jack-o’-lantern 🎃 checking in after a #doublemastectomy,” she captioned the video.

According to PEOPLE, the glowing effect can occur when a strong light passes through breast tissue and implant materials, including saline or silicone.

While Thurston approached the discovery with humor, she explained that the video was also meant to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s #breastcancerawareness month so I thought I’d grab your attention,” she wrote.

The reality star encouraged younger women to pay attention to their breast health rather than waiting until they reach the recommended age for routine mammograms.

“Don’t wait until you’re 40 to start paying attention to your boobs. How do they look? How do they feel? Any changes should be discussed with your medical team,” she advised.

Thurston’s lighthearted video comes just one week after she shared encouraging news about her health.

On Oct. 16, the former reality star revealed that she currently has “no evidence of disease” during an emotional speech at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 2026 Symposium & Awards Luncheon in New York City.

Thurston announced the milestone after discussing the importance of continued breast cancer research, per PEOPLE.

“For the first time, today, in public, I am currently no evidence of disease,” she told attendees.

The update means that her medical evaluations have not detected signs of cancer, although it does not necessarily mean she has been cured.

Thurston also revealed that she donated $610 to breast cancer research, with each dollar representing a day she had been alive since her diagnosis.

She credited medical advancements with giving her more treatment options and hope for the future.

Katie Thurston Reflects on Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer on Feb. 13, 2025, while preparing to marry comedian Jeff Arcuri.

During her speech, she recalled how quickly her life changed after receiving the diagnosis.

“And at a time we thought we’d be planning our wedding, trying on wedding dresses, instead I had to decide where I’d be for my care,” she said.

Thurston also admitted that learning her cancer was stage 4 initially left her fearing for her life.

Since then, she has openly documented her treatment, recovery and emotional challenges while encouraging other women to take their health seriously.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Thurston said she wished she had sought medical attention sooner after discovering a lump.

She explained that sharing her experience has become an important part of raising awareness, especially among younger women who may not realize they can develop breast cancer.

“That’s kind of my purpose right now, educating people that cancer’s not something reserved for 40 and above,” Thurston said.