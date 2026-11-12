‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Engaged 2 Months After Twin Pregnancy Announcement

Former “The Bachelor” star Peter Weber is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Jadeyn Carr, just two months after the couple announced they were expecting twins.

The 35-year-old reality star shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11, revealing that he proposed to Carr, 26, in New York City’s Central Park.

Weber posted several photos from the special moment, including a selfie of the couple smiling beside a lake.

Carr showed off her engagement ring, featuring an oval-shaped diamond set on a gold band. Another photo captured her resting her hand against Weber’s face, while a third showed him kissing his new fiancée on the cheek.

“Marry Me @jadeyncarr ❤️,” Weber captioned the post.

Carr also celebrated the engagement on her Instagram Stories, resharing Weber’s announcement with the message, “my forever!!!”

Peter Weber and Jadeyn Carr Announced Twin Pregnancy in September

Weber and Carr announced they were expecting twins on Sept. 3, sharing a joint Instagram post featuring several photos celebrating the pregnancy.

The pictures showed the couple sharing kisses and posing together, including shots of them kissing each other’s bellies.

“1 + 1 = 4 ♥️,” Weber captioned the announcement.

The pregnancy news came less than a month after Weber made their relationship Instagram official on Aug. 14, posting photos of the couple enjoying a fair and spending time with his family.

Although the exact timeline of their relationship remains unclear, the couple has continued sharing personal milestones with their followers.

According to TV Insider’s Swooon, Carr was born and raised in Colorado and graduated from nursing school in Denver.

She later moved to Hawaii in 2023, where she was discovered by a modeling agency. Alongside modeling, Carr works as a registered nurse caring for children with special needs.

She is also represented by modeling agencies in Hawaii, New York and Los Angeles, balancing her work in fashion with her nursing career.

In October, Carr also reflected on her pregnancy, describing womanhood as a superpower while preparing for the arrival of her twins.

Peter Weber’s Engagement Follows His Past ‘Bachelor’ Relationships

Before finding love with Carr, Weber became a familiar face to Bachelor Nation through his appearance on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019.

He later starred in Season 24 of “The Bachelor” in 2020, where he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, their engagement ended before the season finale aired.

Weber briefly pursued a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett before the two separated. He later dated another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, on and off until April 2023.

The commercial airline pilot also dated actress Brook Sill before their relationship ended in September 2025, according to Swooon.

Despite his previous breakups, Weber remained optimistic about eventually finding a lasting relationship.

During a February 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the former “Traitors” contestant discussed his hopes of finding the right person.

“You can’t ever force it, but I have faith in due time that’ll work out,” Weber said at the time.

He added, “I never lost faith, so I know it’ll happen soon and I’m just enjoying the journey along the way.”