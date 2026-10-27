Everything We Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30, So Far

Bachelor Nation has a new season to look forward to, but there’s one pretty important detail still missing: Who will be the next Bachelor? Season 30 of “The Bachelor” is expected to premiere in 2027. And casting is underway to find the next man ready to hand out roses. Yep, the milestone season has fans wondering whether ABC will stick with a familiar face or take a chance on someone new. Honestly, it seems like there are several directions producers could go with this one.

There’s also a new showrunner behind the scenes, and fans are already sharing their thoughts about who should lead the next season. Plus, Jesse Palmer is also expected to return as host for Season 30, giving the show some continuity as it enters a new chapter.

Here’s what is known about the premiere date, production plans, and casting rumors so far.

ABC Jesse Palmer hosts “The Golden Bachelorette” Season 1 (2024)

‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 Is Expected to Premiere in January 2027

Fans hoping for a fall 2026 season will have to wait a little longer. ABC is planning to bring “The Bachelor” back in early 2027, with January originally announced. The network renewed the dating series for Season 30 in June 2025, but an exact release date hasn’t been announced.

Production timing has also been a topic of conversation after what happened with Taylor Frankie Paul. According to TMZ, a source said in May 2026:

“Shooting ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 may be pushed until next January — it usually shoots in the fall, but nothing is set in stone. Even if production is pushed… the show is still expected to premiere in early 2027, as previously announced.”

That doesn’t mean the premiere has officially been delayed. Instead, it suggests the filming schedule could look different from previous seasons. Let’s be real, fans would probably appreciate a firm date. But there’s still time for ABC to share more details before the season arrives.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Season 30 is expected to premiere in early 2027. The next Bachelor might still be a mystery, but the franchise is moving forward.

‘The Bachelor’ Has a New Showrunner for Season 30

There’s a change behind the scenes, too. Scott Teti, the executive producer of “Bachelor in Paradise,” has taken over as showrunner and executive producer of “The Bachelor.”

Teti discussed the opportunity with Deadline in July 2025, explaining that he was excited to bring something new to the franchise while preserving the elements that made it successful.

Teti said:

“It’s one of the most iconic unscripted franchises that there is. I don’t think there was nerves. It was more excitement of how to bring a new energy and life into this and at the same time still keep the core intact of what made the show so successful.”

That’s an interesting goal for a milestone season. The franchise has a long history, and fans have strong opinions about what they want to see. A fresh approach could give Season 30 a different feel without losing the romance, drama, and rose ceremonies that viewers expect.

Who Could Be the Next Bachelor? Casting Rumors Explained

Of course, the biggest question is who will be handing out those roses. Casting is looking for the next leading man, but no official announcement has been made.

Several names have already surfaced in online discussions, including Dr. Mike Varshavski and Shane Parton, who was connected to Taylor Frankie Paul’s unaired season of “The Bachelorette.” Neither has been confirmed as the next Bachelor.

One Reddit user suggested a different approach for the milestone season, writing:

“They should celebrate with an over-30 lead and have all contestants be in their 30s.”

Another viewer was curious about which direction producers might take, asking:

“I am very curious who they’re going to choose. Are they going to go from someone from the franchise, someone from Taylor’s season, a well-known man?”

Yep, those are some pretty different possibilities. Choosing someone from Bachelor Nation would give longtime viewers a familiar face to root for, while casting someone from Taylor’s season could give an otherwise unseen group of contestants another chance to find love on television. An entirely new lead could bring a different dynamic, too.

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard also offered some insight into the search in August 2025. According to Swooon, he said he had heard about several people speaking with the casting team and suggested producers were considering men who hadn’t previously appeared on reality television.

Echard explained:

“They’re also looking for somebody that hasn’t been on reality television prior. Actually, I know of a few people who are talking to [The Bachelor casting team]. I’m excited. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. I mean, I’m very shocked with a few of them, [that I’ve been] hearing. I can’t believe that this is a possibility. Right now, it’s still too early to tell. No one’s been chosen. But if somebody is chosen, and it’s somebody I happen to know, it’d be pretty crazy.”

Since those comments came in August 2025, they don’t confirm who is being considered now. Still, they offer a glimpse at how open the search may have been.

What Else Do We Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30?

For now, fans know “The Bachelor” is targeting an early 2027 return, Scott Teti is leading the production, and casting is searching for the next Bachelor. An exact premiere date and the identity of the new lead remain unannounced.

Honestly, it seems like the casting announcement will be one of the biggest moments leading up to the premiere. Whether ABC chooses a familiar face, someone from Taylor’s season, or a man completely new to reality television, there’s plenty of room for speculation until the network makes it official.

So, it all comes down to this… Who would you choose to be the next Bachelor, and why?