‘Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman Welcomes Baby No. 2, Shares Sweet Photos

Andi Dorfman is officially a mom of two!

The former “Bachelorette” star, 39, has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Blaine Hart. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, introducing their newest family member, Hudson McGraw Hart.

Dorfman and Hart first announced their son’s arrival with a sweet photo of their hands holding their newborn’s tiny hand.

“Absolutely head over heels in love 💙,” the couple captioned their joint post.

They later followed up with a more detailed announcement, sharing a series of family photos and revealing that Hudson weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches long at birth.

“Welcome to the world … Hudson McGraw Hart 💙 8lbs 2 oz and 21 inches of pure love and snuggles,” Dorfman wrote, adding that her son was already melting their hearts.

Andi Dorfman Shares Meaning Behind Baby Boy’s Name

In her Instagram announcement, Dorfman explained that both of Hudson’s names hold personal significance for the family.

Hudson was inspired by New York City, which she described as her favorite place, while McGraw was chosen to honor a family name on Hart’s side.

Dorfman also opened up about becoming a mother to a boy after welcoming daughter Harper Bell Hart in December 2024.

She admitted that she was beginning to understand why other mothers describe raising sons as a special experience.

The former reality star also reassured followers that everyone was doing well after delivery, although she acknowledged the challenges of recovering from a C-section.

“Thank you for all the well wishes, everyone is recovering well (side note: c sections are quite gnarly!!),” she wrote.

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in June 2026.

According to PEOPLE, Dorfman shared family photos showing off her baby bump in a yellow dress while Harper held sonogram pictures.

The toddler also wore a denim jacket with “Big Sister” written across the back.

“Harper, the BIG SIS coming this fall!” Dorfman captioned the pregnancy announcement, expressing her excitement about expanding their family.

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart Celebrate Growing Family

Hudson’s arrival comes just months after Dorfman and Hart celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May.

Dorfman marked the occasion with an Instagram tribute featuring photos from their wedding day.

She described Hart as her “rock” and expressed her appreciation for his support throughout their marriage and parenthood.

Hart also celebrated the milestone with his own tribute, sharing memories from their wedding and family life.

The couple first met years earlier while Hart was playing baseball at Furman University. They later reconnected over drinks in Italy in 2021 and got engaged in March 2022, per PEOPLE.

They tied the knot in May 2023 during a destination wedding in Sorrento, Italy.

In December 2024, Dorfman and Hart welcomed their first child, Harper, following 28 hours of labor.

Dorfman later revealed that Harper’s middle name, Bell, was short for “Bellissima,” the Italian word for “beautiful,” honoring the country where several important moments in their relationship took place.

Before starting her family, Dorfman appeared on the 18th season of “The Bachelor” in 2014 and later starred in the 10th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Now, with two young children at home, Dorfman is celebrating another chapter of motherhood.

“We are so grateful for a healthy growing family and this sweetest little love we never knew we needed,” she wrote in her announcement.