Chris Harrison Reveals Why He Waited to Introduce His Kids to Wife Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison revealed why he didn’t rush to introduce his two children to his now-wife, Lauren Zima, explaining that he wanted them to have a say in when they met someone he was dating.

During the Wednesday, Nov. 4, episode of the “Unplanned” podcast, the former “Bachelor” host, 55, recalled discussing the situation with his son Joshua, 25, and daughter Taylor, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Harrison.

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“We waited a minute,” Harrison said. “I had a great conversation with my kids, you know, I asked them. I’m like, ‘Do you guys want to meet somebody who Dad’s dating?'”

Harrison said his children made it clear that they didn’t want to meet every woman he dated, but they wanted to be included if someone became important to him.

“We don’t want to meet everybody, but if someone becomes important to you, then they should be important to us,” he recalled them saying.

They also didn’t want their father announcing a marriage before they had a chance to meet his future wife.

Chris Harrison Knew When It Was Time for His Kids to Meet Lauren Zima

Harrison, who began dating Zima, 38, in 2018, explained that his feelings for the former “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent eventually reached a point where keeping their relationship separate from his family no longer felt right.

“When LZ became so important in my life [and] as soon as I felt like I was hiding it from people,” he recalled.

Once Harrison realized he was falling in love, he decided it was time for an introduction. His children were in high school at the time.

Zima gradually became part of their everyday lives, attending lacrosse games, recitals and family dinners.

Harrison also admitted that his connection with Zima felt different from previous relationships.

“I just felt different about this woman and she, kind of, just knocked me off my feet,” he said.

The television personality, who was previously married to Gwen from 1993 to 2012, also shared his advice for parents navigating relationships and family life.

“If I can give you any advice as a parent, love them and be present,” he said. “If you do those two things everything else will find its place.”

Lauren Zima Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary With Chris Harrison

Harrison and Zima first met professionally in 2016 while she covered “The Bachelor” for “Entertainment Tonight.”

According to Us Weekly, their relationship turned romantic in August 2018 after Zima reached out to Harrison on Instagram. They made their red carpet debut in January 2019 and announced their engagement in October 2021.

The couple married in 2023, celebrating with two separate weddings.

Per PEOPLE, Harrison and Zima exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, California, on Oct. 14, before hosting a larger celebration in Austin, Texas, in November.

Harrison’s children played special roles in the Napa ceremony. Taylor stood alongside Zima during the wedding, while Joshua served as a groomsman. Taylor also performed Leon Bridges’ “Beyond” during the newlyweds’ first dance.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Zima celebrated the third anniversary of their Austin wedding by sharing a video reel featuring footage from their special day.

“Three years ago today, Chris and I got married again,” she wrote, recalling their backyard barbecue wedding and exchanging vows in front of loved ones.

“It was incredible. We got to celebrate love with the ones we love. I still tear up watching this video,” Zima continued.

She ended her anniversary tribute with a message to Harrison.

“And CH, my person. I love you.”