3 Reality Stars Who’d Make Great Leads as the Next ‘Bachelor’

With Season 30 of “The Bachelor” on the horizon, there is already plenty of room for speculation. Why? Well, about who could be handing out roses next, of course. While there are usually lots of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation being discussed, ABC could also have some fun by looking outside the franchise for its next lead.

Honestly, there are quite a few reality TV alum who could bring something interesting to the dating series. Some have already shown viewers their competitive sides. Others have built careers outside reality television. And some have personalities that could make them fun to watch in a completely different setting.

Yep, there is something to be said for giving someone a chance to step into a role that viewers might not immediately expect. And we think these three reality stars could make interesting choices for the next Bachelor.

‘The Bachelor’ Needs ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Ezra Frech

Disney Ezra Frech on Season 35 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”

Ezra Frech is already getting plenty of attention as a contestant on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Partnered with professional dancer Daniella Karagach, he’s giving viewers the opportunity to get to know him outside his impressive athletic career.

For those who aren’t familiar with Frech, he’s a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. And he won both the 100-meter and high jump events at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, according to his ABC profile. Frech is also a world champion, world-record holder, motivational speaker, and model. But that isn’t all: he’s co-founder of Angel City Sports, an organization that provides adaptive sports opportunities.

Let’s be real, Frech already has quite the story to tell. He’s accomplished a lot at a relatively young age. And his appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” is giving him an opportunity to connect with an entirely different audience.

A season of “The Bachelor” would allow viewers to see another side of his personality. It would also be interesting to watch someone who is used to competing at such a high level navigate the very different experience of dating multiple women.

And yep, having a lead who is already comfortable in front of the cameras certainly wouldn’t hurt.

‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Star Eric Nam Might Make a Good ‘Bachelor’

Peacock Eric Nam on Season 4, Episode 11: “Leap of Faith” of Peacock’s “The Traitors”

Eric Nam could also be an interesting choice for the next Bachelor. The singer and songwriter appeared on Season 4 of Peacock’s “The Traitors.” Where he joined a cast of familiar reality television personalities, entertainers, and athletes.

However, Nam has quite an established career outside reality television. He’s released several albums, including “Before We Begin,” “There and Back Again,” and “House on a Hill.” He’s also known for his work as a television personality and his advocacy surrounding mental health awareness. In 2023, he received a TIME100 Impact Award for his work in that area.

Honestly, Nam could bring a different energy to the franchise. His experience on “The Traitors” showed viewers that he could handle being part of a reality competition. But finding a romantic connection is an entirely different experience.

It seems like his established music career and experience connecting with audiences could make him a fun person to follow throughout a season. Plus, there’s always the possibility of some memorable musical moments along the way.

He’s also someone who could introduce Bachelor Nation to a personality they might not have otherwise gotten to know through the franchise.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Houseguest Chuk Anyanwu on ‘The Bachelor’

Paramount Chuk Anyanwu on Season 28, Episode 19 of CBS’s “Big Brother”

Chuk Anyanwu from Dallas, Texas is another reality television personality who could be worth considering. He appeared on Season 28 of CBS’ “Big Brother,” where he had the opportunity to show viewers how he approaches social connections. Yep, while navigating a house full of competing personalities.

Anyanwu was 27 when he joined the competition and he worked as a supply chain analyst. He also has a background that includes a degree from the University of North Texas. In his cast interview, he described himself as bubbly, calm, fun, and easygoing, according to Parade.

It seems like those personality traits could translate pretty well to “The Bachelor.” After all, getting to know multiple women and building connections with them is a pretty important part of the job.

Let’s be real, someone who can comfortably strike up conversations and make people feel at ease could be a welcome addition to the franchise. His “Big Brother” experience also means viewers have already had a chance to see how he interacts with people in a reality TV setting.

Could One of These Stars Be the Next Bachelor?

None of these three reality stars have been announced as the next leading man on “The Bachelor,” but each could bring something different to the franchise.

Whether ABC decides to stick with someone from Bachelor Nation. Or take a chance on a familiar face from another reality series. There are plenty of possibilities worth considering. A little change in casting could also give longtime viewers something new to look forward to.

And honestly, seeing Frech, Nam, or Anyanwu take on the search for love would certainly make for an interesting season. Who would you cast as the next Bachelor?

Want to see everything we already know about “The Bachelor” Season 30? Check out our info. guide here.