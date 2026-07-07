‘Dutton Ranch’ Stars Reveal What It’s Really Like Working With Hollywood Legend Annette Bening

Annette Bening’s “Dutton Ranch” co-stars admit working with the Hollywood legend could be intimidating at first, but their nerves did not last long.

The Oscar-nominated actress joined the “Yellowstone” spinoff as Beulah Jackson, sharing the screen with returning franchise stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. As the first season unfolded, several cast members opened up about what it was like to work alongside Bening.

While one younger co-star became so nervous he struggled to deliver his line, Reilly and Hauser said Bening pushed them to raise their own performances. Away from the cameras, the cast described a much more relaxed experience.

Kelly Reilly Says Annette Bening Made Her ‘Raise’ Her Game

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Reilly and Hauser opened up about Bening during a May 2026 appearance on “CBS Sunday Mornings.”

For Reilly, sharing scenes with the veteran actress felt like working opposite one of the best in the business.

“It’s being in a ring with a heavyweight, you know. She brings it and she makes you raise your game and I loved working with a powerful actress that’s deeply in touch with her own humanity and her passion,” Reilly said.

Hauser was equally impressed by how Bening approached each take.

“It’s wonderful to work with somebody who, you know, each and every take is a totally different person … she’s playing on screen and taking risks, and it makes you feel alive,” he said.

Reilly later told CinemaBlend that any initial nerves faded once she and Bening started working together.

She also praised her co-star during a joint interview with Hauser for USA Today.

Today, describing Bening as “inventive” in the role of Beulah.

“It’s not what I expected, and it was so much fun,” Reilly said.

One ‘Dutton Ranch’ Star Was So Nervous He Couldn’t Say His Line

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Finn Little had a very different first experience working with Bening.

The actor, who plays Carter, admitted to People in June 2026 that he became so nervous during their scene together that he struggled to speak.

“I don’t know what it was. I had dry mouth or something,” Little said.

He only had one line to deliver, but Bening’s presence made the moment more difficult than expected.

“I had one line with her, and every single take I … couldn’t get it out,” he recalled.

Little eventually got past his nerves and discovered that Bening was easy to be around when the cameras stopped rolling.

“I really like Annette. She’s fun to be around,” he told People.

Natalie Alyn Lind also found herself learning from Bening. The actress, who plays Oreana, said she picked up lessons simply by watching how her co-star worked.

“She has taught me so much by not even saying anything. Just the way that she handles herself on set and the way that she’s able to develop characters,” Lind told People.

Annette Bening Says the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Cast Became a Team

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The admiration between the “Dutton Ranch” cast members goes both ways.

During her own May 2026 appearance on “CBS Sunday Mornings,” Bening spoke about the close working relationship she developed with the ensemble.

“We’re a team, and every day we show up together for each other — and it’s also just a lot of fun!” she said.

The season 1 cast was led by Reilly and Hauser, who returned to their “Yellowstone” roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Little also returned as Carter.

The ensemble included Bening, Ed Harris, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, Marc Menchaca, J.R. Villarreal and Lind.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Will Return for Season 2

The cast could soon be back together.

Paramount announced on June 24 that “Dutton Ranch” had been renewed for season 2 after its first season debuted on Paramount+.

“Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” Paramount Television Studios President Matt Thunell said in the renewal announcement. “We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”

Paramount has not yet confirmed which cast members will return for season 2.

For now, the complete first season of “Dutton Ranch” is available on Paramount+.