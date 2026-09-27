Beloved BET Host Has Passed Away at 58

Viewers of BET are mourning the passing of longtime host Angela Stribling at age 58.

“It is with broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Stribling’s husband, Ken Washington, said in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM.

A Touching Tribute

“So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” veteran BET anchor Gordon wrote in a Facebook post.

“We worked together and became friends during our years at the network and remained friends once we both moved on to other opportunities,” Gordon wrote.

“Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius,” he continued.

“She did countless voiceover work, she sang and had parts in movies. I remember her calling me when she got a role in the Eddie Murphy movie, ‘Distinguished Gentlemen.’ Lately, We would often cross paths at different conferences and events. We remembered to drop notes to each other for birthdays and holidays. During our last conversation, she told me that she and her husband would be spending more time in D.C. after being out west for a number of years. My prayers and best go out to him and her other loved ones. She was a sweet soul, RIP,” Gordon concluded.

A Singer and Broadcaster

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According to a tribute shared via Facebook by ESHE Magazine, Stribling “was a gifted broadcaster, singer, and communicator whose remarkable career spanned radio, television, and music.”

She launched her broadcasting career in Washington, D.C., where she worked in both radio and television “before becoming one of the pioneering on-air personalities at BET.”

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Stribling was also a classically trained jazz vocalist, who performed onstage with such iconic artists as Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan.

In addition to singing, her silky-smooth voce could be heard in national film and radio advertising campaigns for such companies as Mercedes-Benz of North America, Folgers Coffee and Allstate Insurance.

“Beyond her professional accomplishments, Angela was known for her enthusiasm, warmth, and love of music and life. Her talents took her from Washington to stages across Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond,” noted ESHE Magazine. “Angela Stribling leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a broadcaster, entertainer, vocalist, and beloved presence whose voice and spirit touched many lives. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

A BET Trailblazer

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Stribling first came to BET in 1991.

Initially filling in for host Donnie Simpson on the popular music video show “Video Soul,” she went on to co-host the entertainment news program “Screen Scene” alongside Melvin Lindsey.

In that capacity, she interviewed numerous celebrities over the years, including Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Janet Jackson, 50 Centy, Brandy, Sterling K. Brown and others.

She was instrumental in the launch of the 24-hour digital cable network BET on Jazz, which was later branded BET Jazz, and subsequently BET Her.

On that network, she hosted such regular series as “Jazz Central,” “BET Jazz Discovery” and “BET Jazz Scene.”

In addition to her role at BET, Stribling also appeared on Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, WJLA-TV, and CBS Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. She also hosted a radio show on WHUR 96.3 FM.

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Most recently, she hosted her own radio program, “Pillow Talk with Angela,” a late-night show devoted to conversations covering everything from relationships to music.