Scott Wolf & Kelley Wolf Issue Statement on Their Future Weeks After Her Public Apology

Nearly three weeks after Kelley Wolf issued a public apology to her friends, family, and her husband, “Doc” star and Hallmark actor Scott Wolf, for the “nightmare” scenario caused by her 2025 mental health crisis, the couple has announced their decision to move forward with their divorce.

In a joint statement to People on September 16, 2026, the couple confirmed that since early spring, they’ve tried to live together again “as a family, focusing on healing, rebuilding and finding stability after an extraordinarily difficult season,” but that they’ve still “decided to move forward with our divorce.”

Kelley Wolf & Scott Wolf Say Their ‘Hearts Are Heavy’ After Trying to Reconicle

Getty Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf during Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown Talent Gift Lounge in 2004, the year they got married.

Kelley, 49, and Scott, 58, both rose to fame in the 90s; she was on MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans” and he played Bailey Salinger on the hit series “Party of Five.” Since meeting in 2002 and marrying two years later, the couple has raised three kids in Park City, Utah — sons Jackson, 17, and Miller, 13, and daughter Lucy, 12.

The Wolfs first announced their shocking split in June 2025. That, however, took a backseat to Kelley’s very public mental health spiral and attempts to heal after months of chaos. Though they did try to reconcile following her time in a court-ordered treatment program, they said in their statement that they’ve decided to part ways after all.

“Our hearts are heavy, but they are also filled with gratitude for the years we spent together, for all that we shared and built, for our loving marriage, and most of all, for our incredible children,” they wrote.

“To everyone who has supported us and sent love and prayers for the healing of our family, we are deeply grateful,” the statement continued. “We now move forward into this next chapter, guided by love as co-parents to our children, and by our shared commitment to the best and brightest future for our family.”

In recent days, Kelley has shared multiple photos and videos in her Instagram stories of her spending time with their boys, including seeing a Weezer concert with Jackson and cheering on Miller playing soccer.

Kelley Wolf Revealed Her Diagnosis in August Apology Post

Many fans were hopeful that the Wolfs had mended fences when they posted a picture in February of their family reunited and looking happy at Universal Studios, and again when Kelley issued a lengthy statement via social media on August 28, apologizing for her behavior in 2025.

In her post, she explained that she’d been diagnosed with “breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis,” adding that “it had never happened before, and I pray never again.” She wrote that it was “caused by stress, past trauma, hormonal shifts, and hallucinogens mixed with prescribed medications.”

Kelley wrote in bold print the words “I am so sorry” and apologized for putting Scott and others through a “nightmare that wouldn’t even fly in a movie script.” She insisted that nothing she wrote or shared at that time was “based in truth or reality.”

After the Wolfs announced their split in 2025, Kelley was placed in a “5150” psychiatric hold at a Utah hospital two days later after a friend requested a wellness check, People reported.

That then snowballed into months of chaos for their family, including Scott being granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their kids, Kelley’s arrest in August, and her placement in court-ordered, long-term treatment. Scott later told People 2025 had been “the hardest year of my life.”