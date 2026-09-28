‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown Fine-Tunes Her Endgame Strategy Ahead of Finale

Taylor Brown is making the most of her final days inside the “Big Brother 28” house.

After winning Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition, Taylor has secured a place in Part 3 against Rick Devens. Now, she is balancing competition preparation with the social and strategic work that could become important if she reaches the Final 2.

Taran Armstrong and Maggie discussed Taylor’s endgame during Rob Has a Podcast’s live feed update, examining her preparation, interactions with Devens and potential arguments to the jury.

With the finale approaching, Taylor has continued thinking through both the competition ahead and how she could explain her season if given the opportunity.

Taylor Brown Prepares for the Final HOH

Taylor and Devens have taken different approaches to preparing for the last competition of the season.

According to Armstrong and Maggie, Taylor has continued studying while Devens appears less certain about what to expect from Part 3.

Taylor earned her spot in the competition after winning Part 1 of the Final HOH. Devens subsequently defeated Drew Campbell in Part 2, setting up the final showdown.

The hosts also discussed some of Taylor’s recent interactions with Devens, including moments in which she has attempted to get a reaction from him.

Those conversations are happening while both players know they could soon have the sole power to determine who reaches the Final 2.

Taylor’s preparation extends beyond memorizing information for the competition. Armstrong and Maggie also examined the arguments she could make to the jury and how she might explain the strategic thinking behind her game.

That could give Taylor an opportunity to provide jurors with additional context about the decisions that brought her to the Final 3.

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Jury Relationships Remain Important Before the Finale

Taylor, Devens and Drew each have relationships with the jury that could become significant depending on who reaches the final chairs.

Armstrong and Maggie examined several of those connections, including Drew’s relationship with Melody Morris and questions surrounding how former allies could ultimately vote.

Drew’s decision to evict Dee Valladares at Final 4 was another major topic.

The hosts considered how that choice changed Drew’s position in the game and what his path might have looked like had he made a different decision.

Drew can no longer control his own route to the Final 2 after losing Part 2 of the Final HOH. Taylor or Devens will now make the season’s final eviction.

The podcast also revisited the returning players’ advantages and the role the Tethers alliance played throughout the season as the Final 3 prepare to explain their games.

Armstrong and Maggie emphasized that each remaining player still has a possible path forward.

For Taylor, the final stretch has become an opportunity to prepare on multiple fronts. She is studying for Part 3, considering how to present her game to the jury and continuing to manage her relationships with the two houseguests remaining beside her.

Her next challenge will be facing Devens for the final HOH and the power to determine who gets the chance to plead their case for the “Big Brother 28” win.