Brittany Cartwright Shares What Fans Get Wrong About Lala Kent

Fans first met on season 4 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” and she became known for her tough exterior and unapologetic attitude. Now appearing on season 3 of “The Valley,” Kent is once again sharing the screen with longtime friends Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, and viewers have continued to see that same fiery personality.

However, those familiar with her memoir, “Give Them Lala,” know there is another side to the reality star. In her book, she describes herself as “extremely sensitive,” explaining that she tends to put her “dukes up” when she feels attacked as a form of self-protection.

Cartwright recently stood up for Kent, sharing that there is more to the reality star than her TV persona.

Brittany Cartwright Shares What Makes Lala Kent Such a Great Friend

Speaking to BravoTV in April, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her over-a-decade-long friendship with Lala Kent, which began when the women met on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Lala is one of my best friends,” . “I think fans would be surprised to know how big her heart is.”

While Cartwright understands why some fans may have a certain perception of Kent, she pointed out that viewers often only see moments when the reality star “pops off.”

But behind Kent’s tough exterior is a softer side, one that comes out in the way she supports her friends and cares for her two kids. Kent welcomed her first daughter, Ocean, with her ex, Randall Emmett, in March 2021, while Cartwright gave birth to her and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, the following month. Kent would later welcome her second daughter, Sosa, via sperm donor in September 2024.

“She is such a great mother and a great friend, and her heart is so much bigger than people realize,” Brittany said, adding, “She cares so deeply about her friends, and I just love her so much.”

Kent Revealed Her ‘Hardest’ Friendship Breakup Was With Katie Maloney

Getty Katie Maloney and Lala Kent attend The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Speaking of friendships, Kent recently revealed on her “An Unlikely Affair” podcast in May that her friendship breakup with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Katie Maloney was especially tough on her.

Kent described it as the “hardest” breakup that she had to go through, adding, “I went through a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, a lot of sadness.”

The reality star admitted that she had “betrayed” Maloney during the VPR season 11 reunion, when she revealed a private conversation between them. “Katie was my best friend,” she said, adding, “So we were just doing what we’ve always done, but now on camera. And that friendship revived me. I felt safe. I felt seen. And it breaks my heart to know that in a matter of moments, I didn’t make her feel the same.”

Maloney would discuss the “betrayal” on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2025, where she admitted it left her unable to trust Kent again.

“For violating my trust? No. Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from [it]. Trust is, like, the most important thing to me,” she shared.

In her podcast episode, Kent revealed that she missed her friendship with Maloney “deeply,” but understood that there was “no repairing it.”