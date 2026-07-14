KJ Dillard Breaks Silence on ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Return After Exit Rumors

Filming for “Summer House” season 11 is officially underway, and KJ Dillard is making it clear he never planned to leave the Bravo series.

After Bravo confirmed the cast for the upcoming season, Dillard responded to weeks of speculation that he would not return following his breakup with Dara Levitan and his emotional discussion about his mental health during the season 10 reunion.

Taking to Threads after the cast announcement, Dillard dismissed the reports and shared an update on how he is doing ahead of another summer in the Hamptons.

KJ Dillard Responds to ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Exit Rumors

Bravo confirmed that filming began over the weekend with returning cast members Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, Bailey Taylor, Mia Calabrese and KJ Dillard.

The announcement ended months of speculation surrounding Dillard’s future on the series.

After the cast was revealed, Dillard addressed the reports directly on Threads.

“The rumor about me not returning to ‘Summer House’ was fake news.”

He followed that message with another post encouraging fans to be cautious about online reports.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

Dillard then shared a positive health update while looking ahead to the new season.

“I am healthier than ever.”

“Season 11 here I come.”

The announcement comes after numerous reports suggested Dillard would not return following his split from Levitan and the personal challenges he revealed during the season 10 reunion.

Bravo also confirmed several departures ahead of season 11. Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Ben Waddell previously announced they were moving on from the show, while Levitan and Levi Sebree will also not return.

The ‘Summer House’ Star Opened Up About His Mental Health Journey

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During part one of the season 10 reunion, Dillard spoke candidly with host Andy Cohen about the difficult months following filming.

The 28-year-old revealed that Miller and Calabrese became two of his closest friends after production wrapped and supported him through a mental health crisis.

“I actually had to go to the hospital for self-harm,” he said. “I was there for a week. Mia and Ciara were there almost every day.”

Dillard said he later entered recovery and focused on improving his mental health.

“I got to focus on myself. I needed that.”

He explained that he had spent much of his life avoiding personal struggles instead of confronting them directly.

“My whole life, I distracted myself and ran away from my issues instead of facing them head-on.”

Dillard also shared that doctors diagnosed him with borderline personality disorder while he was hospitalized. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, borderline personality disorder is a serious mental illness that affects how people view themselves and others while making daily functioning more difficult.

Reflecting on the experience, Dillard expressed gratitude for the support he received from friends and castmates.

“I’m grateful that I’m here alive because I could have not been. I’m thankful for the support of my friends. Like everyone here has somehow showed their support in their own way. So I appreciate that.”

He also said he hopes being open about his experience helps others facing similar challenges.

“I’m very thankful that the audience is embracing that, because it’s my truth. I’m not gonna not be honest about what I’m going through, especially if it can help others.”

Solomon praised Dillard’s honesty during the reunion.

“I feel for you,” Solomon said. “I’m glad you’re good, because I don’t want anyone to go through that. I’m happy he’s feeling better.”

Radke also offered words of encouragement, telling Dillard he would “keep doing great stuff.”