Sarah Drew Shares BTS Photos, Calls ‘Blue Ridge’ Season 2 Guest Role the ‘Absolute Best Time’

Sarah Drew just gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her latest projects, and it seems like filming “Blue Ridge” Season 2 was an experience she’ll always remember.

Earlier today, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Drew shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the INSP drama, along with a heartfelt caption about the cast and crew she worked alongside. The actress, who fans know from her time as Dr. April Kepner in the medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” and in Hallmark projects like “Christmas in Vienna” and “Branching Out,” didn’t hold back when it came to expressing how much she enjoyed stepping into the role of Hope Henry.

Honestly, it’s always fun when actors pull back the curtain on what filming was really like. Yep, fans get to see the finished product on screen, but posts like this offer a glimpse at the friendships and memories that happen long before an episode ever airs. It seems like that’s exactly what Drew wanted to share.

Sarah Drew Couldn’t Say Enough About Her Time on the Set

Drew’s Instagram caption made one thing clear: she loved every minute of filming. She wrote:

“Had the absolutes BEST time working on #blueridge season 2! I even got to celebrate my birthday with this crew while I was over there!”

She went on to thank the people who made the experience so memorable, starting with showrunner Gary Wheeler.

“Thank you @garywheelerfilm for bringing me out to play Hope Henry! I can’t wait for everyone to meet her!”

Drew then praised her co-stars, like Johnathon Schaech, writing:

“@johnschaech you are the most fantastic #1! What a joy to play with you and the whole team!”

And also shared some love for fellow actress Sarah Lancaster.

“@sarahmlancaster I LOVED getting to work with you!”

Before wrapping up her post, Drew gave a shoutout to the stunt team.

“Shoutout to the incredible stunt team Led by @abigdumbanimal !”

Then, of course, she reminded everyone when they can see Hope Henry make her debut.

“Watch the season 2 premiere of #blueridge July 19 at 10pm on @insp_tv ❤️❤️❤️”

Honestly, the entire post reads like a thank-you note to everyone involved. It seems like celebrating her birthday while filming made the experience even more special, and that excitement definitely carried over into the comments.

Fans Are Already Counting Down to the Premiere

Fans were quick to celebrate Drew’s latest role and share their excitement for the new season.

One person asked, “What Network or Streaming Service carries BlueRidge, Sarah?” INSP’s official account jumped into the comments with an answer, explaining that viewers can check its website to find the channel in their area. The network also noted “if you don’t have a traditional streaming service we will be posting new episodes to our website the next day and to the Western Bound YouTube channel free of charge.”

Other fans were simply excited to see Drew on the series.

“I binge watched Blue Ridge: The Series on @primevideo last week, then watched the Blue Ridge movie for the second time. Looking forward to seeing more 😊,” one fan commented.

Others added messages including, “July 19 here we come then🤗🤗” and “Looking forward to seeing this!!”

Even “Blue Ridge” showrunner Gary Wheeler joined the conversation with a message for the actress.

“There’s only one Hope Henry and only one @thesarahdrew !!!! Thanks for joining us my friend!”

Let’s be real, seeing creators interact with cast members after filming wraps is always a nice reminder of how collaborative these productions really are. Yep, fans love getting updates about new roles, but they also enjoy seeing the relationships that form behind the scenes.

What’s Next? Well, Sarah Drew Has Plenty More on the Way

“Blue Ridge” is just one stop in what’s been a busy year for Drew.

Most recently, she starred alongside Eric Johnson in Lifetime’s “When I Said I Do” and appeared opposite Matt Long in Hallmark’s “The Stars Between Us.” Hallmark fans also have another reason to get excited, as Drew is reprising her role as Emily Lane in Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders“ later this year (as seen above).

Her schedule doesn’t stop there. Drew recently completed filming “Jimmy,” the upcoming James Stewart biopic that is scheduled to arrive on November 6, 2026. According to IMDb, she also has two additional projects in the works. The indie film “Venice Days” is currently in post-production, while “Say it in German” has entered pre-production.

It seems like Drew has built an impressive mix of television movies, series, and feature films over the past year, and honestly, she doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Let’s be real, Hallmark fans have had plenty of opportunities to see her on screen lately, and this guest appearance on “Blue Ridge” just adds another project to an already packed lineup.

“Blue Ridge” Season 2 premieres on INSP network on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 10:00pm ET.