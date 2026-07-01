Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Refreshing Take on Heartbreak: ‘Breakups Aren’t a Failure’

Jennifer Lopez always seems to sail through her breakups with confidence and never forgets to celebrate herself when a relationship ends. Over the years, the “Hustlers” star has been married to Ben Affleck, Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, and was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez. She shares 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who are the light of her single life. The star recently told Jimmy Kimmel she’s enjoying where she is right now and shut down the idea of becoming the next Bachelorette.

Why the Star Believes Heartbreak Leads to Growth

Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Divorce can shake a woman’s confidence, but in true Leo fashion, Lopez takes an optimistic view of her failed romances, including her most recent divorce from Ben Affleck. The two were famously engaged 20 years ago before breaking up, then reunited and were married from 2022 to 2024.

She recently told Kareem Rahma during the June 30 episode of “Subway Takes,” “We should have a party when we break up!” The “Maid in Manhattan” actress went on to say that she doesn’t believe breakups are a failure. Instead, she sees them as a launchpad into your next best self and often the best decision for everyone involved. Lopez also believes that letting go of a relationship that isn’t working can encourage personal growth.

“I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak,” Lopez explained. “And that’s not just in romantic relationships; that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it.” She went on to describe heartbreak as a time to dig deep, examine why something didn’t work, and make changes within yourself to improve your next relationship or career venture.

The Surprising Quality Jennifer Lopez Values Most in a Partner

Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Office Romance” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

With so many romances under her belt, the public is naturally curious about what Lopez looks for in a potential partner. The star says personality is what attracts her most, something reflected in the fact that none of her past relationships fit a particular type.

“I don’t discriminate,” she told Rahma. “I like skinny guys. I like a chunk around the middle. I like beards; I like clean shaven—it doesn’t matter. It’s the person inside.”

The “Subway Takes” interview, filmed to promote her new movie, “Office Romance,” which is currently streaming on Netflix, took place aboard the F train. Lopez also shared another hot take about New York City life as a Bronx native, insisting that you have to be born there to be a true New Yorker. The actress, singer, and dancer has been one of the Bronx’s most famous hometown stars since releasing “Jenny From the Block” in the early 2000s, so she had strong opinions about the unofficial 10-year rule many transplants have embraced.

Rahma suggested that living in New York City for 10 years makes someone a New Yorker, but Lopez quickly set the record straight. While transplants may pay taxes and adopt many characteristics of lifelong New Yorkers, she said that’s a rule she’d never heard before. Even so, in true Lopez fashion, she remained warm and friendly as she corrected his assumption.