Pitbull’s Fan Movement Just Broke a Guinness World Record—and He Loves It

“Timber” rapper Pitbull is known for starting the bald cap craze, and he has now made history by setting the first Guinness World Record for gathering 22,141 fans together at one festival to follow the trend. Before his set at the British Summer Time festival, fans came together to celebrate the rapper by wearing bald caps, suits, black aviator sunglasses, and costume goatees.

He thanked fans before his set as he presented his certificate, calling the event “Record-breaking, record-making, history in the making.” It’s been a trend for fans to dress up as the 45-year-old recording artist at events in recent years, but this was his biggest show of support yet.

How the ‘Bald-e’s Movement’ Began

The Miami-born artist was recently interviewed by BBC, where he explained how the trend began, which he refers to as the “bald-e’s movement.”

Pitbull claims that the movement began when the world was recovering from the COVID shutdown during his “I Feel Good Tour” in the United States.

“I went on a tour that was called the ‘I Feel Good Tour’ in the States. And you started to see, you know, sprinkles of it. But then when we came over to Europe this year, and we started in Dublin, it definitely went to a whole other level. Got to London, and we said, ‘Whoa, it went to a whole other level.’”

The trend began years ago, but it has stood the test of time and means a lot to the rapper. It has only grown over the years, and the numbers at this most recent gathering prove its staying power. Given that it just earned a Guinness World Record, it shows no signs of slowing down as his career in the music industry continues.

“For me to see it, it’s an honor,” he told BBC. “It makes me very, very happy.”

Pitbull Wants Fans to Feel Part of Something Bigger

He went on to explain that he always lets fans know how inspiring it is for him to see the bald-e’s and hopes that his music motivates them to have the time of their lives. Pitbull wants fans to feel that it’s deeper than just the music and that they have a purpose at his shows and are part of a movement. He describes this as “priceless” and never forgets to let them know how much he appreciates them onstage and in interviews about the phenomenon.

Pitbull Says Music Is ‘Like Therapy’

Pitbull has always understood how powerful music is and told BBC, “It’s like therapy. You don’t know what a person’s going through in their life.”

He’s always made upbeat songs that are geared toward uplifting fans and getting them out of their seats at his concerts. It’s fitting that a trend associated with the rapper would also be fun for fans.

They also went wild in the comments section following the interview, with one supporter crediting the rapper with “making the world a better place with his feel-good music.”

At the time of the interview, Pitbull was on the European leg of his “Party After Dark” tour with Shaggy.