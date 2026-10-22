Richard E. Grant Shares Unseen Photos & Heartfelt Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Her Posthumous 70th Birthday

Swazi and English actor and presenter Richard E. Grant has shared a touching and heartfelt tribute to the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher.

Tragically, Fisher passed away on the morning of December 27, 2016, at the age of just 60. Her death came following a medical emergency on a flight on December 23, and after four days in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center.

The “Star Wars” actress would have turned 70 on Wednesday, October 21. “Saltburn” star Grant, 69, who had been friends with Fisher for many years, took to social media a day later to remember her.

Richard E. Grant Remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘Rare Gift’

Richard E. Grant shared his birthday tribute to the late Carrie Fisher with the 1.3 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a single image divided into four smaller photographs. Each snap shows Grant and Fisher, sitting together on a couch, with Fisher’s pet and emotional support French Bulldog Gary on their collective lap. The two stars look very close and happy together. The pictures really do highlight their friendship and bond.

Grant’s caption on his post reads, “It was Carrie Fisher’s posthumous 70th birthday yesterday. These pics were taken 2 months before she died, ten years ago, with her beloved dog, Gary. We met in 1990 whilst I was filming LA STORY. Carrie had that rare gift of making you feel like you’d been friends forever. Poignantly, we were both in the final STAR WARS- RISE OF SKYWALKER – using previously unused footage from THE FORCE AWAKENS.”

Rather appropriately, Nat King Cole’s popular 1951 standard “Unforgettable” plays over the post.

Grant’s fans and followers headed to the post’s comments section en masse to share their thoughts about it.

Fans Love Grant’s Post & Greatly Miss Fisher

Getty Richard E. Grant and Carrie Fisher.

The comments section of Richard E. Grant’s post is teeming with messages from his fans and followers — and indeed fans of Carrie Fisher’s. The general consensus is that everyone loves the post and greatly misses Fisher.

One of Grant’s followers commented, “What a beautiful tribute. You, Sir are a gem of a human being, I love everything about you, such grace, humanity and joy 💝🫶🏻.”

Another follower wrote, “🙌Carrie and Gary ❤️ such fond memories from Star Wars xxx.”

Somebody else said, “Carrie taught me from a young age that we could take on anyone and win. Forever my princess. Miss her. ❤️”

“Love love love love love love love love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” posted someone else.

One individual noted, “Wonderful, candid photos of a beautiful friendship. Friends leave such a hole in our lives when they’re no longer here. Sending love. ❤️”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Beautiful photos! She was an incredibly talented, wonderfully funny, truly beautiful lady & I will never forget when she died, followed by her lovely Mother, the fabulous Debbie Reynolds. ‘Bright Lights’ is & always will be one of my favourites…their connection was magical & their bond, everlasting. Thank-you so much for sharing x.”

We send our loving thoughts to Richard E. Grant as he continues to mourn his friend, and to everyone who loved and misses Carrie Fisher. May her memory forever to be a blessing. Moreover, may she continue to rest in eternal peace.