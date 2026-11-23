Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has candidly revealed his thoughts on “Star Wars” nearing its 50th anniversary.

The iconic sci-fi movie hit theaters on May 25, 1977, meaning there are around six months until it becomes half a century old.

After starring in the legendary first film, Hamill, 75, has now appeared in six installments in the franchise. They are the original trilogy’s “Star Wars” (1977), “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), and “Return of the Jedi” (1983), and the sequel trilogy’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015, silent cameo), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019, cameo).

As the 50th anniversary fast approaches, Hamill shared what the landmark will mean to him.

Mark Hamill Is ‘Grateful to Be a Part of Something That Still Interests People’

Getty Mark Hamill at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball.

The wonderful Mark Hamill shared his thoughts on “Star Wars” turning 50 in a conversation with People at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, November 18.

Hamill took the stage at the event to deliver a tribute speech and present the Hollywood Icon Award to his longtime “Star Wars” co-star Harrison Ford, 84, and Ford’s wife, Calista Flockhart, 62.

When People asked him if he was looking forward to “Star Wars'” 50th anniversary, he joked, “Am I meant to in some way? I mean, it’s just a birthday for a movie. So I don’t know.”

He then more sincerely added, “I’m grateful to be a part of something that still interests people.”

The Luke Skywalker actor then explained why he believes the original movie in the franchise remains so popular with the latest generation of movie fans.

“Part of it is that it’s ageless in a way that some movies aren’t,” he went on, “Little kids, I mean really little kids, they have no concept of time, they think we made it last week.”

Hamill added, “The kids that saw it originally now are parents and they’ll say to their five year old at the grocery store or the airport, pointing to me, ‘Look kids, it’s Luke Skywalker.'”

Again, he joked, “They’re all like, ‘What happened to this guy? He really let himself go.’I tell them they should’ve introduced me as Luke’s grandfather.”

Hamill Is Still Extremely Busy

Getty Mark Hamill at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball.

Now a septuagenarian, Mark Hamill remains extremely busy and shows no signs of slowing down.

This year, for instance, he lent his voice to the Cartoon Network animated sitcom “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” and Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated superhero series “Invincible.” He also made a cameo appearance (in which he was practically unrecognizable) in Amazon Prime Video’s brilliant adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie.”

He also has several confirmed upcoming projects. They include lending his voice to the 2027 video game “Squadron 42,” the “Darkwing Duck” revival series, and the superhero television movie “Relatively Super.” Release dates for the latter two are not yet available.

We wish Mark Hamill all the very best with his ongoing career. Moreover, we’re looking forward to seeing him get involved in next year’s celebrations for “Star Wars'” 50th anniversary (despite his jokes that it’s “just a birthday for a movie”).

Mark Hamill’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.