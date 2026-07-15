Adam Sandler’s Co-Star Jana Kramer Defends Him as Being The ‘Perfect’ Choice to Officiate Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Hearing that Adam Sandler had officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly-anticipated wedding has been met with mixed responses. However his Click co-star Jama Kramer has jumped to his defence, believing that there couldn’t have been anybody out there who could have been more perfect than him for the role.

Speaking about Adam on her podcast called “Whine Down”, Jana began by echoing how news of him officiating the wedding left some people perplexed. She said: “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting choice’. I will say (on) the Adam Sandler piece of things, I met him a million years ago. I did that movie ‘Click’ with him”.

Jana then described how Adam’s nature as such a naturally sweet and sentimental man aligned so well to the role that in her eyes it made perfect sense. She explained: “It almost does make sense to me now because he does have that sentimental (personality) like, he’s just such a sweet man.

“He really is, and he’s a good man. So I could see him being really funny, but then also really grounded and sentimental. He is very intentional when he speaks [and is] soft-spoken”.

Wedding Insiders Echo Jana’s Sentiment

Though the world may have been initially confused by the choice, a number of insiders from the wedding have since spoken out about how great Adam was in his wedding role.

A source told People magazine: “He wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production. He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage”.

Andy Reid, the head coach of Kansas City Chiefs who Travis plays for, has also shared that Adam “did a great job” at marrying the couple and further described his delivery as “phenomenal.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding: Recapped

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Gardens in a very private ceremony. Hoards of star-studded guests were spotted in New York City on the day of the nuptials, as well as many more seen entering the venue.

The stars forked out hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure enough police were on duty defending the venue, and many roads in the city had to be closed off to limit access to Madison Square Garden.

Among those spotted strutting their stuff in the street dressed up for the black tie event were Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry, Graham Norton, Jimmy Fallon, Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and more.

Taylor’s brother Austin served as the wedding’s “man of honor” while Travis’ brother Jason was the best man. Meanwhile Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the wedding reception.

Ahead of tying the knot Taylor and Travis donated a generous $26million to various charitable causes including animal sanctuaries, children’s hospitals and charities that help encourage young people to pursue their passion for music. Fans couldn’t help but notice how the $26million split in two would equal the couple giving $13million each – 13 being Taylor’s favorite number.