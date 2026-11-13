‘The Bachelor’ Star Sam Hartman’s Former Girlfriend Has a Surprising Connection to His NFL Journey

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is preparing to look for love on national television after ABC announced him as the lead for season 30 of “The Bachelor.”

Hartman, who has largely kept his romantic life private, was officially introduced as the next Bachelor on “Good Morning America” on Friday, November 13.

The former NFL quarterback admitted that dating multiple women on television will be a new experience.

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said. “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough.”

Although Hartman has not shared many details about his previous relationships, he confirmed in 2024 that he was dating a college soccer player.

Fans subsequently connected his comments to former Wake Forest University soccer player Tyla Ochoa, who attended the school during part of Hartman’s college football career.

Sam Hartman Revealed Details About His Girlfriend Before NFL Draft

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During a 2024 podcast interview, Hartman spoke about his relationship as he prepared for the NFL draft.

Although he did not name her, he said she attended Wake Forest and played soccer.

“I have a girlfriend. She plays soccer at Wake Forest. And she’s awesome. She’s great. She’ll be down here for the draft and everything,” Hartman said.

He also shared details about her remaining college eligibility.

“This is her last year. She’s got one more season left because she had a redshirt.”

Fans later speculated that Hartman was referring to Ochoa, who graduated from Wake Forest in December 2024.

According to the university’s athletics website, Ochoa played on the women’s soccer team but appeared in only one game during her senior season because of an injury.

Fans first linked the two in 2022 after they appeared in posts on Ochoa’s TikTok account, which has since been made private.

Hartman attended Wake Forest from 2018 through 2022 before transferring to Notre Dame for his final college football season in 2023.

Ochoa attended Wake Forest from 2021 through 2024.

While the pair attended the same university and played collegiate sports, they have not publicly explained how they met.

What Happened Between Hartman and His Reported Ex-Girlfriend?

Questions about Hartman’s relationship status emerged in 2025 when fans noticed that he and Ochoa no longer followed each other on social media.

That development prompted speculation that the reported couple had separated.

Neither publicly addressed a breakup or confirmed when their relationship might have ended.

Ochoa has since moved into a business career after graduating from Wake Forest with a degree in politics and international affairs.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as a senior manager of business operations at DFND Security in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August 2026.

Before joining the company, she worked for TEKsystems in Charleston, South Carolina.

She initially held a sales development representative position before becoming an account manager.

Former Commanders Quarterback Sam Hartman Takes on New Role With ABC

Hartman’s selection marks another departure from the franchise’s traditional approach to choosing its leading men.

ABC has frequently selected former contestants from “The Bachelorette” to lead “The Bachelor,” but Hartman joins the growing number of leads who did not previously appear in the franchise.

Before his television casting, Hartman built his football career at Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

He signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and subsequently spent time on the team’s practice squad.

Washington released Hartman during roster cuts in August 2026, then brought him back to the practice squad the following day.

His appearance on the ABC dating series also follows previous attention surrounding his looks.

In 2025, then-Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury joked with reporters about Hartman’s appearance when asked whether he would allow the quarterback to marry a hypothetical daughter.

“He’s way too good looking,” Kingsbury said.

Hartman will now attempt to find a future wife while dating a group of women on television.

“The Bachelor” season 30 is scheduled to premiere March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.