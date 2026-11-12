Former ‘The Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard’s Shocking True Crime Story Will Be Adapted for a Series

Clayton Echard’s legal battle with a woman who falsely accused him of impregnating her is over. “The Bachelor” Season 26 star documented the ordeal caused by Laura Owens on his and Stephani Young’s podcast, “Love Trapped.” It’s being adapted into a four-part true crime series for Peacock.

‘Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens’ Will Premiere on Peacock in 2027

ABC “The Bachelor” poses with Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans.

Owens accused the real estate agent of impregnating her with twins and pressuring her to have an abortion. Echard denied this and said they didn’t have intercourse that could lead to a pregnancy. They met in May 2023 after she contacted him to see a real estate property.

He found out Owens had a history of accusing other men of the same thing. The case went to court, and she pleaded guilty to one count of perjury, one count of taking the identity of another, and two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, according to Page Six.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Deadline reports that Glass Entertainment Group and Crybaby Media produced the iHeart podcast and are adapting it for a series called “Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens.”

“Stephani Young and the online detectives who helped unravel the story. Laura Owens also shares her experience for the first time,” claimed the announcement. The series is expected to premiere next year.

Echard was introduced in Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The former football player returned to the franchise to find love and caused controversy. His messy breakup with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey led to them co-starring a season of “The Bachelorette.” He returned to Arizona after filming.

Recchia and Echard reunited in “Perfect Match” season 3. They decided not to try dating again.

Why Clayton Echard Agreed to a Docu-Series and Podcast

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Echard appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. He said the podcast was pitched to him as the groundwork for a future true crime series on the Oct. 22 episode. The former football player agreed after listening to the producers’ previous podcast and was pulled in by the storytelling.

“Wait, this actually could be really great because I think that I’m most easily digestible and most understood when you give me long-form content to work with,” he explained. The reality star felt misunderstood in the past when the public got small “glimpses” of him. Echard also said it was hard to believe that something like this happened to him after starring on “The Bachelor.”

“Look, I’m not the first person to hook up with somebody. But I am one of the few people that had somebody just try to destroy my life from that hookup,” he told Bristowe.

Echard is in touch with other men Owens targeted. He posted a picture with one of them as they wore matching “not your baby daddy shirts” on Instagram on Nov. 5.