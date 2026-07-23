Reba McEntire Shares Exciting Way She’s Celebrating 50 Years in Music

Reba McEntire has spent five decades building one of country music’s most successful careers. Now, “The Voice” coach is marking the milestone by giving fans exactly what they want: a blend of brand-new music and beloved classics.

The country icon took a moment to look back on her 50-year journey in music. She opened up about her latest music project, her enduring connection with fans, and how she’s still having just as much fun performing and acting today. McEntire has over 75 million records sold worldwide and 100 singles reaching the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She wants her golden anniversary celebration to be something special, so find out the details in our country music spoilers below.

Reba Is Releasing a Series of Anniversary EPs

Instead of releasing one traditional album to celebrate the milestone, McEntire will be celebrating by releasing a series of EPs that will roll out throughout the year.

Each EP will feature a newly recorded song along with several fan-favorite tracks from her extensive catalog. This will give listeners a chance to not only enjoy some new music from the country legend, but also enjoy revisiting some of the biggest hits from her legendary career.

Who came up with the idea? In an interview with Variety, the country icon credits her manager, Justin McIntosh, with coming up with the concept.

Reba said, “It’s genius to be able to bring a new song to the fans along with five songs that are in the catalog. I think it’s a genius idea because even when you are at a concert, you say, ‘OK, I’m gonna play you a new song.’ Everybody goes, ‘oh yeah,’ but they want to hear familiarity.”

McEntire knows from her concerts that people appreciate hearing new songs. However, these fans want to “hear songs where they can sing along, and they know the words.” She said these songs “take them back to a place the first time they heard it, or with their best friend or someone they love.”

The EP series began in April and is expected to continue through December.

A Milestone Year for Reba

There aren’t many artists out there that have maintained the level of success that McEntire has enjoyed over the past 50 years. Besides her decades of chart-topping music, Reba has built an equally impressive career in television and film.

By pairing new songs with the songs that helped define her career, McEntire is celebrating the milestone in a way that honors both her legacy and the fans who have supported her from the very beginning.

As the EPs continue to roll out, listeners will have plenty of chances to not only revisit some classic Reba hits, but also discover some new music from one of country music’s most enduring voices.

One of the Most Rewarding Experiences of Her Career

Music isn’t the only project keeping McEntire busy. The singer and actress also talked about her NBC sitcom “Happy’s Place,” which she said has become one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.

Reba talked to Variety about the four-camera sitcom format, which she said reminds her of TV shows she loved while growing up.

The singer said, “There is something about a four-camera TV show. It’s nostalgic. It takes you back. It takes me back to my childhood when I was watching four-camera television shows and absolutely loving it. It’s funny. It’s family entertainment.”

Another perk of the “Happy’s Place” job? For Reba, it’s working alongside her boyfriend and co-star Rex Linn, as well as longtime friend Melissa Peterman.

She added, “When you walk on ‘Happy’s Place’ set, we’re going to have a good time, and you’re going to be treated well.”