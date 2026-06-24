A New ‘Adventure Time’ Spin-Off is Currently Being Worked On

“Adventure Time” was once one of the most popular cartoons on Cartoon Network. The show has recently expanded into a fully fledged franchise, with several popular spin-offs. Both the miniseries “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” and the spin-off show “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” were massive hits with audiences. Older fans of the series quickly fell back in love with the Land of Ooo.

There have been two upcoming spin-offs officially announced, including “Adventure Time: Side Quests” and “Adventure Time: Heyo BMO”. However, DiscussingFilm recently revealed that a third spin-off is in the works. The latest and greatest announcement is a mini-series focusing specifically on Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen.

Marceline and Bubblegum are two of the most popular characters in the series, so it’s really no surprise they were chosen for a spin-off. It is somewhat surprising that the BMO series was announced first, but that likely has more to do with each project’s current state than anything else. It’s extremely likely that “Heyo BMO” is just further along in development than its more highly anticipated miniseries. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped fans from generating hype around the new project.

Marceline and Bubblegum are Getting Their Own Limited Series

So far, Marceline and Bubblegum have appeared in every previous iteration of the franchise. They are so important that their multiversal counterparts are also heavily featured within the “Fiona and Cake” series. However, audiences have yet to get a deep dive into their new relationship, which they have desperately craved since it was first teased back in “Adventure Time” Season 3, Episode 10. The episode aired all the way back in 2011. That’s more than a decade of romantic tension audiences have been dying to fully explore.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: Actress Olivia Olson attends the Cartoon Network: Adventure Time autograph signing. Cartoon Network at New York Comic Con 2015 at the Jacob Javits Center on October 9, 2015 in New York, United States. 25749_002 708.JPG (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner)

As of now, the details of the miniseries remain extremely muddled. The spin-off is set to release on HBO Max and is currently only scheduled for 10 episodes. That could easily change based on the series’ success, but it’s more than likely the showrunners intend for the recently revealed project to be short but sweet. The episodes’ runtime has also yet to be revealed, although many people are speculating that they will be double-length.

If anyone in the Adventure Time sphere deserves a miniseries, it’s most certainly Marceline and Bubblegum. Some have speculated that the sheer number of spin-offs might make it difficult for fans to really enjoy the series. Thankfully, most fans have recognized that each of the recently released spin-offs has beautifully continued the show in a way Marce and Bonnie’s relationship so desperately merits.

The Rest of the Adventure Time Cast Could Make a Cameo

It’s also entirely possible that several other members of the original “Adventure Time” could make cameos within the new miniseries. Both Jeremy Shada’s Finn, the original main character and Tom Kenny’s Simon are huge parts of the couple’s lives. It wouldn’t make sense for them to be completely absent, unless the story takes place long in the franchise’s future.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Adam Muto, Olivia Olson, Jeremy Shada, Niki Yang and Rebecca Sugar pose for a photo at the Cartoon Network: Adventure Time autograph signing. Cartoon Network at New York Comic Con 2015 at the Jacob Javits Center on October 9, 2015 in New York, United States. 25749_002 666.JPG (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner)

Nevertheless, if any of the original voice cast do appear within the recently revealed spin-off, it will probably be a small cameo role. The main purpose of this new miniseries is to focus on Bonnie and Marce’s relationship. It really wouldn’t fit if every single episode were jam-packed with cameos.

Marceline and Princess Bubblegum’s recently announced spin-off proves that “Adventure Time” isn’t slowing down anytime soon. While the limited series has only been greenlit for ten episodes, that is subject to change based on the project’s success. Ultimately, it is up to the fans to determine if the spinoff is worth the incredible amount of hype that has surrounded Marceline and Bubblegum’s relationship since the very beginning.

