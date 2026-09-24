Steve McBee Sr. Shares Emotional Family Update Weeks After Returning Home From Prison

Steve McBee Sr. is spending time with his family again after returning home from prison, and he marked his oldest son’s birthday with a personal message about their relationship.

The “McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star celebrated Steven McBee Jr.‘s 33rd birthday on Sept. 21 by sharing a throwback photo of the two together. The post came just 10 days after McBee Sr. returned to the family’s farm in Gallatin, Missouri.

McBee Sr. posted the old photo on his Instagram Story. It showed the Bravo star standing near a white truck beside a pond while a young McBee Jr., wearing a red fishing vest, held a fishing pole after catching a fish.

“Happy birthday to my oldest son, Steven,” McBee Sr. wrote. “From a little boy following me around the farm to the man you are today, it’s been the greatest blessing of my life to watch you grow. I love you more than you’ll ever understand, and I thank God for you every day. Wishing you nothing but happiness, son.”

Steve McBee Sr. Reunites With Family After Returning Home

McBee Sr. returned home on Sept. 11 after serving time in federal prison in South Dakota.

McBee Jr. shared several glimpses of his dad’s first days back with the family. In one Instagram Story, father and son stood together with a friend. Another showed McBee Sr. spending time with his grandchildren and other relatives at the farm.

“Life is good,” McBee Jr. wrote on the family photo.

Before his father’s release, McBee Jr. had been open about how much he was looking forward to having him home.

“We cannot wait to have him back here,” McBee Jr. said during an Aug. 24 appearance on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast. “I think prison and that time to do nothing or just read and reflect is going to be the best thing that ever happened to him.”

McBee Jr. also said he hoped the changes he noticed in his father would continue once he returned to his regular life.

“I hope the way he talks now, the way he acts now, and the things he says, I hope they stick whenever he gets out of prison,” he said. “And if so, I think there’s a lot of good things to come.”

Steven McBee Jr. Prepared His Dad’s Home for His Return

McBee Jr. and other family members also spent time preparing McBee Sr.’s lodge before he came home.

Days before the release, McBee Jr. shared a look at his father’s renovated home office on Instagram. The room featured a rustic wood desk, leather chairs, animal-themed decorations and natural wood and stone details.

“Dad gets home on Friday, so we’ve been busting it every evening and the last few weekends renovating and updating his lodge,” McBee Jr. wrote.

McBee Sr. reported to federal prison on Dec. 1, 2025, after pleading guilty to federal crop insurance fraud. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison and two years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution.