‘When Calls The Heart’ Star Kevin McGarry In New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Popular ‘When Calls the Heart’ hunk, Kevin McGarry is treating fans to a new “Countdown to Christmas 2026” movie on Hallmark. Christmas movies are always popular, but Kevin’s fans will no doubt be overjoyed about his new project coming to their small screen soon.

McGarry is already celebrating the upcoming holidays with his new film, “The Christmas Eve Feast.” Meanwhile, fans don’t have too long to wait for the movie, which premieres on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 6 pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

The “When Calls the Heart” star is personally helping Hallmark kick off the holidays early. The feel-good channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” event kicks off on October 16 and features several stars from the popular drama series in the 34 films set to premiere from mid-October through mid-December.

Kevin McGarry In ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ On Hallmark

Getty ‘When Calls the Heart’ star Kevin McGarry (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

McGarry stars in the holiday movie, “The Christmas Eve Feast” with Toni Ellwand and Daniella Monet. Meanwhile, the movie is executive-produced by Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis.

The Hallmark movie tells the story of Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti (Daniella), an executive chef in New York who is tired of her swanky restaurant job. When her Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy heads home to Boston’s North End to help prepare the family’s traditional Christmas Eve dinner, “Feast of the Seven Fishes.”

While there, Silvy meets Ethan (McGarry), a photographer close to her Nonna, who is documenting the local family traditions. This meeting leads to a simmering romance between the two. As they grow closer, he captures new memories for Silvy’s family, while she begins to realize what – and who – matter most in her life.

Another Hallmark Movie Starring McGarry

Meanwhile, “When Calls the Heart” eafans can get to see Kevin McGarry in October, as he stars in “The Spirit of Halloween.” The movie premieres on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 8 pm ET and also stars Meghan Ory and Lachlan Quarmby.

The movie tells the story of a brilliant bridal designer, Everly Stone (Ory), who has little patience for Halloween after having her heart broken at that time of year. However, when her late mentor appears with a warning, Everly gets swept up in an unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits who reveal the joy she lost, the people she’s pushing away, and the future she might miss if she keeps hiding behind work and fear.

With a loyal assistant ready for more, a town waiting to welcome her back, and longtime friend Beau Madison (McGarry) still carrying a spark from their past, Everly Stone must decide whether Halloween is the night that broke her heart or the one that can finally help it heal.

As a reminder, “The Spirit of Halloween” premieres on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 8 pm ET. Next in line for Kevin McGarry fans is “The Christmas Eve Feast,” which premieres on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 6 pm ET on Hallmark Channel.